Panorama Lodge | The resort, which was located off Route 211 close to what is now the entrance to Skyline Drive, opened on July 20, 1924. It was originally privately owned, but was taken over by eminent domain when Shenandoah National Park opened. On the site now are is only a building with restrooms, park information, a bulletin board and a parking lot.

 Circa 1926 photo courtesy Rappahannock Historical Society

April 19, 1984

