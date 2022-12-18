May 18, 1961
Elementary schools will be sold at public auction
With the consolidation of public elementary schools now completed in Rappahannock County, the “two-room” schools located in the various magisterial districts have become obsolete and will be sold at public auction. The sale will take place at the front door of the courthouse in the town of Washington on Saturday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m.
The first school listed to be sold is Flint Hill Elementary. The original one and one half acre tract was acquired by the trustees of Wakefield School District by condemnation from A. W. Dearing in 1895 to replace the Flint Hill Academy adjoining the Methodist Church property.
The second school listed to be sold is Amissville Elementary. The original land was acquired by the trustees of Jackson School District from J. J. Silvey in 1907. The schoolhouse, rebuilt in recent years, is beautifully located on Highway 211, with a view of the mountains.
The third school listed to be sold is Woodville Elementary. The original tract of land was purchased by the trustees of Stonewall School District from A. T. Botts in 1909. The first schoolhouse at this location was blown away by the 1929 hurricane.
Mary Frances Pullen is State Homemaker Degree winner
Mary Frances Pullen, 18-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wade Pullen of Flint Hill, has been named State Homemaker Degree winner, according to the notification this week from Mrs. Eliza H. Trainham, area FHA adviser. The State Homemaker Degree is awarded to FHA members in recognition of their contribution to better family living in their own homes and in the community by the Virginia State Association of the Future Homemakers of America.
Mary Frances, a fourth year FHA member at Rappahannock High School, will be awarded the Degree at the State FHA Convention at the Hotel Roanoke.
Feb. 24, 1983
Memories of a pandemic
Even something as tragic as a flu epidemic has its humorous side.
Pauline Bruce’s memories still bring a smile to her face. Her entire family was down with the sickness. As in so many times of disaster, neighbors and friends extended a helping hand.
“People were so afraid of the flu that they wouldn’t come in. They’d bring food and leave it on the porch. Going through one basket, my brother and I found what we thought were the biggest oranges we’d ever seen. We peeled one and took a bite. It was so sour, we threw it away, thinking it was bad. We tried another one and it was bad, too. We kept looking for a good one.”
She laughed. “It was our introduction to grapefruit!”
The flu-epidemic marked a milestone in the life of Mattie Ball Fletcher.
“Jim Bill [her son, Sperryville attorney James W. Fletcher] was born in the middle of it. I was going to the hospital but all the beds were full so I stayed at home. I remember that we all thought everybody was going to die.”
Mrs Fletcher’s family was one of the lucky ones in the county. They escaped from the epidemic unscathed.
“We all wore asafetida, little bags of smelly stuff, around our necks. Everytime my husband coughed, he’d take a whiff of his asafetida. I don’t know what modern medical doctors would say about it,” she added, chuckling. “But it must have done some good because we didn’t get sick.