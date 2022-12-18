dml-5.jpg

The John Wesley Miller house at Slate Mills. Mr. Miller built the house around 1841. He was the son of Adam Miller and Mary E. Wilhoit. He was born in Madison County in 1809 and died at his home in Slate Mills in 1902. Mr. Miller purchased the mill complex across the road from his property in 1844. He and his wife Mary Blankenbaker had 7 children. His daughter Cora Alice Green owned the home after his death.

 Courtesy Rappahannock Historical Society

May 18, 1961

Elementary schools will be sold at public auction

