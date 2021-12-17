Nov. 17, 1966: A. Y. Stokes Named Rappahannock Conservation Farmer Of The Year
The annual awards dinner sponsored by the Culpeper Soil Conservation District was held Monday evening at Graves Lodge in Syria. A. Y. Stokes of Sperryville was the Rappahannock farmer recognized as the Conservation Farmer of the Year.
Mr. Stokes operates his 475 acre farm, rents additional acreage and manages still another farm to bring the total acreage under his supervision to over 1,400. On his farm he has 75 acres in crop land, 88 acres of apple orchards, a 2-acre vineyard and 245 acres in pasture. Land improvements in recent years include 75 acres of contour strip with crop rotation, 227 acres of improved pasture, 114 acres of improved hay land, installation of 2 acres sod waterways, 71 acres of woodland protection, a 1-acre farm pond, 800 feet of tile drainage and 1000 feet of open ditch drainage.
Mr. Stokes has been a director of the Beef Cattle Improvement Association and had his herd enrolled for the past five years. The present herd is 192 head of cows of which 33 are purebred Charolais owned jointly with Maurice O’Bannon of Woodville.
Mail Airlifted To Overseas Military
The Postmasters of Rappahannock County today announced that henceforth all first class mail, personal sound recordings (voice letters), and parcels weighing 5 pounds or less and measuring not more than 60 inches in length and girth combined, will be airlifted on a space available basis between the United States and all military post offices overseas.
The Postmasters explained that parcels weighing 5 pounds or less and not exceeding 60 inches in length and girth combined, paid at surface rates, will be moved by surface transportation within the United States from the points of mailing to the port of embarkation.
To speed up separation and delivery of these smaller parcels falling within this category, Postmaster General Lawrence F. O’Brien directed that all parcels be clearly marked upon acceptance at the post office with the letters SAM (surface airlift mail).
This will eliminate the task of re-weighing and measuring the parcels at the San Francisco Concentration Center prior to dispatch to Vietnam or other overseas military post offices.
April 20, 1978: How Bad Is The Drug Problem Here?
How bad is the drug problem in Rappahannock County?
“No worse than New York City on a per capita basis,” according to Bob Trainer.
“The county does indeed have a drug problem,” Superintendent of Schools William Bloomer agreed. “Not to admit it would be like an ostrich sticking his head into the sand.”
Trainer, a representative from the Culpeper Mental Health Clinic Substance Abuse Office, and Virginia State Police Investigator Frank Lasley were the featured speakers at the Rappahannock Citizens for Better Education’s special meeting on drug awareness held April 3.
Parents tend to deny that any kind of drug problem exists with their child, according to Trainer, “I’ve seen every kind of reaction from ‘I’ll buy it for you, Johnny’ to ‘Get the hell out of here.’ Both are equally destructive,” he warned parents.
Rash Of Fires Hits
Rappahannock fire fighters have been busy battling an outbreak of fires here and in neighboring Madison County over the past week.
According to Fire Warden Tippy Jenkins, a report of a blaze on the mountain peak in Horseshoe Hollow was turned in at 1 p.m. on Monday. Five companies from Flint Hill, Washington and Castleton plus civilian volunteers had the fire under control by 5 p.m. Jenkins did mop up work and stayed at the site until midnight. He reported that approximately three acres burned before the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire was undetermined, although Jenkins expected it was started accidentally by a hiker or hunter.