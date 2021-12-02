May 16, 1985
‘First Washington’s Museum’ Begins Fifteenth Season
The “First Washington’s Museum” was officially opened in 1970, although its founder, Ruby Jenkins, had been saving and collecting Rappahannock and Washington memorabilia ever since she was in the first grade. For 15 years, travelers have been visiting the museum to learn more about the county and town in general or to research a specific historical topic. The story of how the museum started and where the more than 5,000 pieces that Miss Jenkins displays in three rooms came from has led journalists to visit and write articles that become part of the museum’s publicity scrapbook.
Dogs Ordinance Becoming Reality
Dogs wandering the streets of Washington have concerned the town council for years. During their regular meeting, council members decided to hold a public hearing next month on a dog ordinance written by a previous council. Mayor Peter Kramer said that the ordinance had been advertised several years ago, but there was no record of its passage by the council. The ordinance includes a provision for a $5 charge over the cost of keeping a dog that the owner would have to pay if his or her dog is caught roaming the streets.
Fun And Learning Go Hand-In-Hand At Reading Lab Auction
One hundred students from the elementary and high school reading labs participated in the annual reading lab auction last week. The students wrote letters asking celebrities for items to “sell” at the auction. Clint Carlson was the happy high school bidder for a belt buckle sent by Mickey Gilley.
Oct. 20, 1993
Intersection At Main and Middle Streets Was The Subject Of Heated Debate
The intersection at Main and Middle streets was the subject of heated debate at Wednesday’s Town Council meeting. The debate began when council member Newbill Miller “voiced opposition to the four-way stop at the post office and reducing the curve on business 211.”
At a meeting last spring council voted to change the intersection, creating a four-way stop and making the turn from Main Street to Middle Street past the Trinity Episcopal Church parking lot sharper. Over the years that has been made a gradual curve by taking land from the church parking lot.
Townspeople who live in the area, particularly those who live along Main Street past that intersection have expressed concern about speeding. The stop signs and sharper turn were planned to reduce that speeding.
Trooper Gary Settle Promoted To Sergeant
Virginia State Trooper Gary Settle has been promoted to sergeant and will be transferred to the Dublin office in Pulaski County. He will begin his new duties on Nov. 1. A member of the second division tactical team, he has been a state trooper since July 1986. He is married to Kelly Gilkey Settle of Sperryville.
Spring Mountain School To Be A Warm and Nurturing Place
Spring Mountain School is the best kept secret in Rappahannock County, claims Jan Makela of Amissville. Her son Josh, 4, is enrolled in the nursery there. “Josh can’t wait to go to school in the morning. He has no separation anxiety at all. I have found Spring Mountain School to be a very warm and nurturing place.” Spring Mountain School was started as a playgroup in the home of Bethany and Arthur Craig in Sperryville in the spring of 1991.
You will find no textbooks in this school. Students construct their own workbooks, interspersed with art. The act of putting together the workbook is just as much a learning experience as the studying of it later on in the classroom, according to Paige Noel, who teaches the older children.