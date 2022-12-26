dml-22.jpg

The old Sperryville School, originally owned by Pete Estes. Pictured, back row: Col. Morrison, teacher, Luther Dorffemeir, Oakley Bowen, Charles O. Dodson, Jim Martin, Scott Johnson.

Front row: Conrad Silvey, Marshall Winfield, Lewis Hudson, Brook "Snippy" Miller, Carroll Dodson.

 Courtesy Rappahannock Historical Society

April 27, 1972

Scherschel gets top photo honor

