March 31, 1960
Johnson Appointed Vice-Chairman for the Red Cross Fund Drive
C. B. Johnson of Woodville, has been appointed Vice-chairman of the Woodville area in the current Red Cross Fund Drive. Long interested in Red Cross activities, Mr. Johnson served as the county fund chairman in 1959.
A retired postal transportation clerk. Mr. Johnson names as his hobbies, working with tools in the shop, saltwater fishing and traveling
Troop 64 Makes Trip To Washington, D.C.
Troop 64 of the Boy Scouts made a trip to Washington, D.C. Saturday to attend the showing of “The Big Fisherman.” Scouts on the trip were Page Moffett and Frank Moffett, Tim Keating, Sam Snead, Roger Hawkins, Jimmie Jenkins, David Palmer, Ned Moffett Jones, Bill Snead (mascot of the troop). They were accompanied by Scoutmaster Rayner V. Snead and Miss Dana Snead.
Masters And Wardens Meet At Hampton Inn
The Masters and Wardens association of the Fourth Masonic District held its quarterly district dinner meeting at Hampton Inn, Washington, Tuesday evening, March 29.
March 28, 1985
Producing Foods Naturally Is Rewarding For Chris Bird
Chemicals and their impact on the environment have been causing concern among many people in recent years, and farmers like Chris Bird have been trying to answer those concerns with an alternative form of agriculture.
Biological agriculture is the term used to describe a method of producing foods using no chemicals. “In biological agriculture we grow the same crops as anyone else, but we promote as much natural growth as possible by not using chemicals, “Bird said.
Historical Society Proud Of Past, Looking To Future
The Rappahannock Historical Society officially formed in 1965 when a group of people got together and saved the old telephone company office building from being torn down. That effort was just the beginning for the group of people who continue to strive to preserve Rappahannock’s past.
With little money, but a plentiful supply of dedication and dreams, the Rappahannock family is filed, and referred to when the Society receives a group began to work on the building.
“The building was originally built from bits and pieces left over from other buildings so no two windows were the same,” said Virginia Lindstrom. This made the building unique, but it also made for major problems in the renovation.
Mailman Is Perfect Driver, But Says ‘I Still Make Mistakes Getting Mail In The Boxes’
Edward Brown has been a rural mail carrier for the Sperryville Post Office for nearly 30 years. In that time, he has never had a reportable accident even after his route increased from 22 to 71 miles a day.
A driving record like that is something to be proud of, but as Brown tells of his driving awards he is quick to say that he still makes mistakes. “I have had some people on my route ask me if I can read,” Brown said.
Brown is the only rural carrier for the Sperryville Post Office, and he drives his own car to make deliveries. He receives a payment based on his mileage.