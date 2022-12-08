dml1.jpg

A picture of Russell Brother's Garage and Chrysler dealership taken in 1948. This business was in operation between 1939 and 1971. It was then purchased by Richard and Esther Settle and has since been in operation as Settle's Grocery and Garage.

 Courtesy Rappahannock Historical Society

Oct. 12, 1978

Hans Mullikin touring Rappahannock

