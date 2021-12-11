Feb. 16, 1978
New Ambulance Has Been Purchased
A new ambulance has been purchased by the Sperryville Rescue Squad. The vehicle is a 1977 Dodge chassis with a Maxi Van body by Wheeled Coach Corp of Florida and was secured from Hearse and Ambulance sales in Richmond.
The ambulance is modern and fully equipped with an electric blood pressure monitoring device and pulse monitor. It contains piped oxygen supply and has a radio and outside P. A. system. The capacity of the unit is four stretchers. It is orange and white, the new national emergency colors, and is equipped with a 120 volt electrical system.
Purchasing and maintaining emergency equipment is costly, and in addition there are always operating expenses. The support of the community and area is necessary to continue efficient service by the rescue squad. All contributions are acceptable and tax deductible. Squad members are Ian Pryde, Julian Brown, Cecil Baldwin, Donald Gore and Jimmy Lillard.
Now that spring is inevitable, thoughts turn toward planning spring and summer activities. The Rappahannock Recreation Association is also beginning to take new life again. The group meeting Feb. 9 found the financial situation fairly grim for the Rec Center, which is mildly in the red. All Rappahannock residents are urged to muster their arms and proceed to the battlefront to meet the challenge of providing some recreational activities in the county.
Plans Made To Upgrade Rec Center
The Rec Center to date has been widely used. It is located on six acres near Washington on Route 211 and fronts the Rush River. The property was donated by Col. Earl Holmes in 1974 and now contains a pavilion with restroom facilities, electricity and picnic tables. Playground equipment has been made available by the local Woman’s Club and the Garden Club has enhanced the area with plantings of trees and shrubs. Many individuals assisted in maintenance.
The first anticipated new project is the construction of an all purpose court which will include volleyball, basketball and shuffleboard, plus an area set aside for badminton. A court meeting requirements for these games will cost $3,500, and two projects to raise funds are in the planning, one for anticipated operating expenses and another for construction funds.
Feb. 15, 1979
Miss Almond Has Arrived
“It was just such weather as this, only worse. You’ve heard of the blizzard of 1899, that’s the year I was born. Father sent for the doctor who rode horseback cross country over the fences where the drifts were so high,” said Miss Annie Miller Almond, who celebrated her eightieth birthday Monday.
“I told a friend who kept getting my birthday mixed up, just to remember there were two famous people born on February 14 — Abe Lincoln and I,” said Miss Almond, who lives in a comfortable old home in the Town of Washington, with a host of warm memories from her fifteen years of teaching in Fairfax County.
Her mother died when she was about four and with her father and a sister moved to a farm on Route 211, now known as Echo Hill. She attended classes at The Rabbit in Washington and then went to the Washington School after its construction.
Jenkins To Run For Sheriff
John Walker Jenkins has announced that he will be a candidate for sheriff in the upcoming November elections.
Born and raised in Rappahannock County, the 46-year-old Jenkins attended Rappahannock County High School before serving two years in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Jenkins has been a member of the Rappahannock Sheriff’s Department for ten years from 1965-1975. For six years he was deputy under Peter Estes before winning election as Sheriff in 1971. In the 1975 elections, Jenkins lost his bid for reelection, defeated by W. A. Buntin.
An auctioneer for over 20 years, Jenkins runs an auction company in Washington and a store and fruit stand in Sperryville.
Jenkins said on Tuesday that it was “too early” for him to make any statements on how he planned to run the Sheriff’s Department, if elected. He added that he would save his statements for later during campaign appearances.