May 19, 1960
Dorothy Reeve Is Crowned May Queen
Dorothy Reeve was crowned May Queen at the annual May Day-Health Day program held May 12 at Sperryville Elementary School. Health King was Bobby Deal and Shirley Atkins was the Maid of Honor. Prince of Health was Roger Hawkins and attendants were Jo Ann Fox, Ruth Ann Clark, Lois Smoot, Frances Taylor, Linda Payne, Janice Dodson, Charlotte Clark and Nancy Jenkins, while Steve Leake was crown bearer, Patricia Atkins train bearer and Vicky Dodson and Beverly Atkins flower girls.
Lions Club Holds Ladies Night
The Rappahannock Lions Club held its annual Ladies Night May 11 at the Flint Hill Fire Hall with dinner served by the Flint Hill Ladies Auxiliary to more than sixty people, including members, and guests.
Mr. Paul Nichols, acting as toastmaster introduced the speaker, Mr. Bryan Stotler of Winchester who is District Governor of Virginia 24-A. Mr. Stotler made a short talk on the Hunton Memorial Eye Bank, telling about cases of successful cornea transplants.
Rev. And Mrs. Divers Honored At Party
Friday evening the members of the Washington Baptist Church entertained for dinner in honor of Rev. and Mrs. John Divers, who have accepted a pastorate in Waynesboro, Va. Judge R. V. Snead made a short talk and presented Rev. and Mrs. Divers with a gift from the church.
May 9, 1985
Volunteers TO Renovate The Elementary School Playground
Pat Foster and Judy Tole volunteer their time to renovate the elementary school playground. The project is sponsored by the RCES SPTA. The playground committee, chaired by Cecily Kohler, conducted an art contest in which students were asked to draw their dream playground. Ideas from the contest were incorporated into the renovation.
Susan Carney Displays Unique Gifts At ‘Twice Remembered’
Anyone with trunks of old family “junk” packed away in the attic or basement should let Susan Carney have a look in them. She will probably revise their thinking on “junk.”
She has been doing it for years, and it has in turn amused and exasperated her husband, Champ. Susan is a practiced and determined flea market and thrift shop searcher.
Town Planners Hold First Meeting
The Town of Washington’s newly formed planning commission held its first meeting on Thursday, May 2. The five members elected officers, set regular monthly meeting dates and decided to hold a public hearing on the proposed historic district ordinance.
The commission officers are: chairman, Frank Reynolds; vice-chairman, Bill Wickens.
