Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this morning. Snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.

Tonight

Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 29F. Winds light and variable.