Nov. 14, 1974
Rappahannock County is looking into the possibility of utilizing the old Washington school building for county office space.
Dr. R. S. LeGarde, regional health officer, brought the question up at last Thursday’s meeting of the board of supervisors by reporting that the building’s present owner, William Carrigan, had mentioned some rental proposals.
Chairman Peter Luke agreed that the possibilities ought to be looked into, but he wanted a “feasibility study” to include consolidating as many county and public offices as possible, utilizing at first the “eight big rooms in the old, front part of the school.”
“Maybe we could consolidate the welfare offices and everything else and save money,” said Luke.
Commonwealth’s Attorney George Davis agreed that the prospects were worth looking into.
Dr. Legarde reminded the supervisors that any capital outlays by the county on behalf of his department would be amortized by the department over a 20-year period, “plus us paying so much a square foot each year for maintenance.”
An appropriation sufficient to pay an assistant registrar for a half-day’s work each week was approved at the November meeting of the Rappahannock Board of Supervisors.
At their previous meeting, the supervisors had approved the appointment of an assistant to serve a total of six days a year. Jack Carney, chairman of the electoral board, and James Massie, secretary, appeared before the supervisors last Thursday to argue that the previous action didn’t provide for enough.
Carney said an assistant is not only needed, but also that he understands that the next session of the general assembly will make such a position mandatory on the part of all counties.
The process has become so complicated since being computerized, said Carney, that it is also imperative that someone other than the full-time registrar, Mary Cleverley, know the procedures involved.
Sept. 25, 2003
Rappahannock County dodged Hurricane Isabel only to be hit with relentless rain and flooding earlier this week that left three motorists in jeopardy, one clinging for life on a telephone pole.
Isabel caused the county little damage except a power outage that left many residents in the dark, some for days.
But then out of nowhere came another storm Monday night, one that residents worried little over until according to the National Weather Service an additional 3.45 inches of rain was dumped in some parts of the county overnight, with five inches having already fallen last week.
It was then that Rappahannock saw the flooding it had braced for only five days earlier, as rivers swelled from their banks, with flooding in several locations in the county. This storm, said Rappahannock Sheriff Larry Sherertz, left one motorist stranded and three vehicles inoperable.
For the past ten years Bob Darby of Woodville has been offering $5,000 to any senior at Rappahannock County High School intending to pursue a career in math, science or engineering.
There is a problem, through. Darby is having trouble finding a taker.
Last year no one was selected by the five-person scholarship committee to receive the Rappahannock County Public School Math, Science and Engineering Scholarship, and of the nine individuals who have earned it in the past, only two met the requirements to keep the gift all four years.
This scholarship has the potential to be an annual award for the first four years of a recipient’s college career, with individuals receiving $1,250 a year contingent upon maintaining a 2.7 Grade Point Average their freshman year and a 3.0 the following two years. Darby also requires that students do not change from a major in the areas of math, science or engineering.
Darby, who addressed the School Board at its meeting earlier this month about the lack of applicants, feels these areas of study are vital to society.
“We want to point students towards careers in math, science or engineering. There’s a need for people with skills in these areas,” said Darby.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }