Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

Tomorrow

A wintry mix. High near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.