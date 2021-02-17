February 11, 1960
A nationally known garment manufacturing company is very interested in locating a plant in Rappahannock County. The company would employ from 125 to 150 people, 90 percent of whom would be women with an annual payroll of a quarter of a million dollars. A mass meeting will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. in the Flint Hill Fire Hall to give the citizens of the county an opportunity to gain as much information as possible. Mr. Allen Johnson of New Market, a former resident of Rappahannock who is familiar with the workings of a similar plant in New Market, will be at the meeting.
Boy Scout troops from Flint Hill and Washington went on a camping trip to Rock Enon near Front Royal over the weekend. From the Flint Hill troop were Charlie Smith, Marvin Bradford III, Bobbie Pullen, Pat Foster, Walter Krause and Johnnie Moore; from Washington were Tim Keating, Roger Hawkins, Frank and Page Moffett, Jimmie Jenkins and David Palmer.
Messers James E. Yates and J. R. Latham have been selected by Rappahannock sheep owners to represent the county on its wool marketing committee. Committees representing the Clark, Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock wool pools plan a get-together the latter part of this month to discuss and make 1960 wool marketing plans.
February 7, 1985
A compromise was reached between a group of five ministers and the Rappahannock Planning Commission over the provision in the proposed zoning ordinance dealing with places of worship. Ministers and others in the county have been concerned about the provision which would stipulate that places of worship would need a special use permit from the Board of Zoning Appeals. The five ministers were Rev. John Burke of Gid Brown Bible Church, Rev. Hoover Heflin of Five Forks Regular Baptist Church, Rev. Michael Lamm of Sperryville Assembly of God, Rev. Lindsey Savage of Massanova Pentacostal Church and Rev. Milton Switzer of Hope Hill Baptist Church.
Sheriff John Henry Woodward during the February 4 Supervisors’ meeting asked the Board to authorize him to charge surrounding counties for keeping their prisoners in Rappahannock’s jail. Woodward said that right now Greene and Madison counties house prisoners in the county’s jail free of charge. It costs Rappahannock County $15 per day to keep a prisoner. The state reimburses the county $7 per day for each prisoner.
Mrs. C. E. Johnson, Jr., was hostess to the Sperryville Bridge Club at her home on Friday night. Guests were Mrs. Brown Miller, Mrs. Frances Tabler, Mrs. Jack Brown, Mrs. Roy L. Reeve, Mrs. Dale Metzinger, Mrs. Mary Quaintance, Mrs. R. E. Thompsen and Mrs. Ulrich Maeyer. Prize winners were Mrs. Thompsen, Mrs. Quaintance and Mrs. Maeyer.
February 9, 2000
Mrs. Janie Beahm of Rappahannock County made beautiful wool rugs, that are not only displayed in homes in this county but in many states and foreign countries. She knew how to make rugs that would last a lifetime and her colors coordinated beautifully. It was a great hobby for Mrs. Beahm, since she lived alone.
John Marocchi of Rappahannock County was among 252 voting delegates in Williamsburg who help formulate legislative policies for the year 2000 during the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s 74th Annual Convention. With more than 138,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest farm organization.
Planning for Rappahannock County’s Year 2000 Relay for Life got underway with an enthusiastic start at the Washington Fire Hall on Feb. 2 The meeting began with a presentation of awards by Ms. Jane Johnson, the Regional Coordinator for the American Cancer Society.
Ms. Johsnon presented both a trophy and a banner to Mrs. Ester Settle, who received them on behalf of all who contributed to last year’s outstanding accomplishment.
