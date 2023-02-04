dml-7.jpg

Elder James Ashby Frazier and his family. Frazier was born in 1873, the son of Andrew and Mary Frazier. He married Mary Virginia Sours on Christmas Day in 1893. Frazier, circa 1925, and Frazierand his wife, children and grandchildren seen Sunday, May 21, 1939.

 Courtesy Rappahannock Historical Society

Jan. 18, 1979

Baumgardner to run for Commonwealth’s Attorney

