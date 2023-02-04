Jan. 18, 1979
Baumgardner to run for Commonwealth’s Attorney
On Friday, Jan. 12, Washington lawyer Douglas Baumgardner announced his intention to run for the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney for Rappahannock County in the November 1979 elections.
Baumgardner noted that he’d left the law firm of Lea, Davies, Crigler and Barrell, effective Jan. 1, 1979, and would continue with a general practice from his office in the old theater building in Washington.
“Although it is my understanding that our incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney, Mr. George Davis, is not seeking re-election, it is my expectation that I will have opposition,” said Baumgardner. “I would encourage other potential candidates to announce their intentions at the earliest opportunity so that the people of this county will have ample time to assess the qualifications of all candidates.”
Baumgardner noted that an early announcement of his candidacy was imperative if he was to effectively represent his views on the issues to county voters.
Since 1976, Baumgardner has practiced law in Rappahannock, Culpeper and Madison Counties. He is married to the former Margaret Averill DeJarnette of Culpeper. Active in county affairs, Baumgardner is chairman of the Rappahannock County Recreation Association, president of the Rappahannock Jaycees and a member of the Rappahannock Lions Club, Trinity Episcopal Church and the advisory committee for the Valley of Virginia Consortium for Highest Education.
Lawsuit thrown of out of court
The Rappahannock Chapter of the Izaak Walton League lawsuit against the county Board of Supervisors was thrown out of court by Circuit Court Judge Carlton Penn on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
In filing for a declaratory judgment on Nov. 29 the League sought to overturn recently adopted amendments to the Rappahannock Zoning Ordinance. The amendments, enacted in September, allow “outdoor recreation, including, but not limited to skiing, swimming pools, tennis courts and gravity slides” as a use permitted by right in all areas of the county where slopes are greater than 14 percent and in all areas zoned general business or commercial.
May 20, 1998
Student saved a stranger’s life
A Rappahannock High School student saved a stranger’s life Saturday, April 25, at the Civic Center in Roanoke, where he and other students had been participating in a skills competition.
Travis Dodson, 17, sprang into action when a woman suffered cardiac arrest just moments after an awards ceremony ended at the annual state Vocational and Industrial Clubs of America skills competition.
He was chatting with friends around 8:45 p.m. when he became aware of the emergency outside the Civic Center and yelled for his buddies.
“I was in the entrance way of the Civic Center,” explained Dodson, a senior at Rappahannock County High School, “and all of a sudden a woman came past me yelling, ‘Emergency, emergency. I need to use the phone. I’ve got to call 911!’ Being a rescue person (as a junior member of Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue), I thought maybe I could help so I walked over there and asked the person what was the emergency. She said her mother was having a heart attack . . . I called Jay and Ronnie and told them to come over with me.”
They found the woman on a bench slumped over in her husband’s arms outside the Civic Center; she was unresponsive to their questions. As a number of VICA competitors and instructors looked on, the three students took charge of the emergency situation.
Southern Grace
The eye-catching yellow Victorian house across from Sperryville’s Mountainside Market on Lee Highway is the latest addition to the Sperryville business community. It is both a charming new gift, home and garden shop called Southern Grace, and it’s the home of Kenny and Shannon Lowry and their 15 year old daughter, Kennon.
“We are trying to create an atmosphere. This will look like little Eden when it is done,” Lowry said. Shannon calls him the “plant person,” and rumor has it that this is a plant store. They insist they are not selling plants except for a sale in the fall when they will part with the outside potted plants.