Aug. 8, 1985
Sandra Brown named deputy administrator
A secretary to the Rappahannock County zoning administrator has this week been named deputy administrator. Sandra Brown was appointed by the Rappahannock County Supervisors Monday.
The position was established to fill a vacancy created when Building Inspector Emiel Smet, who accepted the additional job as zoning administrator, left for vacation. In that time, the county had no authorized official to act in that capacity, delaying some local land transfers.
“Apparently, there are some people who are pretty upset,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Peter Luke told the Board of Supervisors. Luke said the county could be held legally accountable if landowners missed a closing deadline because of the vacancy. Supervisor Lane suggested the county hire a full-time zoning administrator.
“I think that planning is critical to Rappahannock,” he said.
Paul McFarlane named editor of the Rappahannock News
Paul McFarlane, former news editor at the Shenandoah Valley-Herald in Woodstock, was this week named editor of the Rappahannock News.
McFarlane, 28, is a 1979 graduate of James Madison University and has been with the Valley-Herald for the last six years. McFarlane replaces Jon Klaverkamp who has served as editor of the Rappahannock News since January. McFarlane is single and is currently commuting from Woodstock but plans to move to Rappahannock County.
County government is insured to the teeth. At least temporarily.
County Supervisors Monday found little relief in their effort to buy a single policy for all their coverage, despite hiring a Richmond consultant to do just that.
At their regular monthly meeting at the courthouse Monday, Supervisors were again left carrying two policies, one from the Clement Insurance Agency of Culpeper and one through the Virginia Municipal League. Neither policy is exactly what the county wanted, apparently.
However, Alan Thornton, a consultant with the Industrial Insurance Management Corporation of Richmond, told Supervisors that he has been given a verbal commitment that Clement can supply a policy. None, however, was set in writing.
So, in the meantime, the county is paying for two policies.
March 1, 1995
Local artist Maggi Morris paints the Dennis Store
Dennis Store in Scrabble is a tiny building at the junction of Routes 626 and 680.
It is a family-run business, begun by Clifford R. Dennis 70 years ago. His son Robert Dennis Sr. and his wife Doris have run the store half of that time, since 1960. Robert Dennis, a native of Rappahannock County, and his wife were raised in Culpeper.
Proudly displayed is a painting of the store by local artist Maggi Morris, who lives right down the street with her husband Andy and son Eston. She said that she feels like part of the family when she goes into the Dennis Store, and that like her parents, the Dennises are always concerned about what is going on in her life. Also, if she needs an item which is not on the shelf in the store, the Dennises will order it for her.
Mr. Dennis also drives a school bus for Rappahannock County, and comes in to take over the store duties from his wife when he finishes his day on the road. The store offers a selection of microwave sandwiches and a coffee machine for visitors who would like to stay awhile, and the front porch offers an inviting view of the countryside.
Virginia Heritage books for sale
Cabin Fever Books and the Rush River Gallery are carrying a new set of small books, the Virginia Heritage series. Two books are available so far. The first, written by the Warrenton publisher of the series, Walter Nicklin, is on the Rappahannock River.