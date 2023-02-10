dml-9.jpg

The 6th and 7th grade class at Belle Meade School in 1930. The teacher is Mrs. Brown Miller, the former Clelia Heizer, wife of Gideon Brown Miller. This public school closed in the early 1950s.

 Courtesy Rappahannock Historical Society

Feb. 16, 1978

Sperryville Rescue Squad purchases new ambulance

Tags

Recommended for you