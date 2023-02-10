Feb. 16, 1978
Sperryville Rescue Squad purchases new ambulance
A new ambulance has been purchased by the Sperryville Rescue Squad. The vehicle is a 1977 Dodge chassis with a Maxi Van body by Wheeled Coach Corp of Florida and was secured from Hearse and Ambulance sales in Richmond.
The ambulance is modern and fully equipped with an electric blood pressure monitoring device and pulse monitor. It contains piped oxygen supply and has a radio and outside P. A. system. The capacity of the unit is four stretchers. It is orange and white, the new national emergency colors, and is equipped with a 120 volt electrical system.
Purchasing and maintaining emergency equipment is costly, and in addition there are always operating expenses. The support of the community and area is necessary to continue efficient service by the rescue squad. All contributions are acceptable and tax deductible.
Squad members are Ian Pryde, Julian Brown, Cecil Baldwin, Donald Gore and Jimmy Lillard.
Residents urged to ‘muster their arms’ for recreation
Now that spring is inevitable, thoughts turn toward planning spring and summer activities. The Rappahannock Recreation Association is also beginning to take new life again. The group meeting Feb. 9 found the financial situation fairly grim for the Rec Center, which is mildly in the red. All Rappahannock residents are urged to muster their arms and proceed to the battlefront to meet the challenge of providing some recreational activities in the county.
The Rec Center to date has been widely used. It is located on six acres near Washington on Route 211 and fronts the Rush River. The property was donated by Col. Earl Holmes in 1974 and now contains a pavilion with restroom facilities, electricity and picnic tables. Playground equipment has been made available by the local Women’s Club and the Garden Club has enhanced the area with plantings of trees and shrubs. Many individuals assisted in maintenance.
The first anticipated new project is the construction of an all purpose court which will include volleyball, basketball and shuffleboard, plus an area set aside for badminton. A court meeting requirements for these games will cost $3,500, and two projects to raise funds are in the planning, one for anticipated operating expenses and another for construction funds.
May 5, 1999
A personalized label on each dress
Since 1936, Marilyn Merrill Bailey’s home has been at 665 Warren Avenue in Washington. Just off the living room is a sitting room filled with little girls’ dresses hanging on coat racks and door frames. Behind this room is Mrs. Bailey’s office filled with sewing equipment and materials.
Mrs. Bailey displays many of the dresses as if it was a boutique clothing store.
She comments, “Many of the dresses I’m making are from patterns of the 1950’s. So much charm and a lot of fabric in them. I still hand-finish everything. I put the buttons on by hand, these wouldn’t dare come off, and I make my own buttonholes. I hem by hand. The necks are hand stitched.”
“I’m big on buttons and bows everywhere. I put ruffles and lace on every conceivable place you can imagine. I lean toward the older, wide sashes and double them, so that they’re not tacky. I like them to look nice going as well as coming,” says Mrs. Bailey.
Mrs. Bailey finishes her dresses by putting a personalized label on each one. In a flowing script, the label states: “An original To Remember by Marilyn M. Bailey,” or “Made With Tender Living Care by Marilyn M. Bailey.”
Flint Hill Nursery
You may know them as Flint Hill Herb and Flower Farm. But Richard and Rosalie Lysaght changed the name of their business this spring to Flint Hill Nursery. And with the change in name they have more to offer.
In addition to the bedding plants and annuals they are better known for, they also carry perennials, herbs, vegetable plants and geraniums. Mr. Lysaght says that the geraniums are very popular.
Landscape service is also new this spring at Flint Hill Nursery. In the past, the Lysaghts have focused their greenhouse on catering to landscapers. This spring, they started doing landscaping work.
Mrs. Lysaght wanted everyone to be aware that they do not use many chemicals in their greenhouses. She said that they are not organic farmers, but there is not much need for chemicals in a greenhouse because the environment inside is controlled. She says that many people may not be aware of that fact.