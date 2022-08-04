dml-web.jpg

Mount Salem Baptist Church, located on Long Mountain Road, was first constituted in 1824. The present building was not erected until the 1850s, the construction taking a period of years, and being built by volunteers. The stone edifice stands 40 ft. wide x 50 ft. long. William F. Broadus served as its first pastor, with John Fletcher being chosen as the first clerk, and James Yates and Elijah Bruce being selected as deacons. The church stayed active until 1942 when it closed, most of the members moving to Washington Baptist Church. In the 1970s, a campaign to restore it was begun, and in 1979 it was added to the Virginia Historic Landmarks Commission.

— Rappahannock Historical Society

