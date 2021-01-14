February 25, 1960
Miss Alice Wood, daughter of Mrs. Downing Wood of Washington, was the lucky person given the clock radio by the seniors of Rappahannock County High School at the basketball game Saturday evening at Sperryville.
In spite of the wind-beaten, rain packed snow, Rappahannock Hounds met at the farm of Mr. and Mrs. Elsy Brown on the cold bright morning of February 20.
A field of 17 riders gingerly picked their way through the woods, as the pack made admirable efforts to find a track on the glazed hill sides.
Mrs. Joe Jenkins entertained for bridge Monday evening at her home Hill View. Guests were Mrs. John S. Browning, Mrs. Frank Spalding, Mrs. Lockett Buford, Mrs. M. R. Bradford Jr., Mrs. W. A. Moore, Mrs. James Massie, Mrs. Emory Russell, Mrs. Paul Miller.
Prizes were awarded to Mrs. Browning, Mrs. Massie, Mrs. Burford and Mrs. Miller.
February 21, 1985
Jim and Phyllis Swindler of Country Manor in Sperryville have owned and operated a successful and steadily growing retail business for almost 15 years. From helping to clear the building site of County Manor in 1972 to recently overseeing the printing and mailing of over 200,000 of their latest catalogues, Jim and Phyllis are truly the epitome of a hard working and successful business team.
Filling a house with 14 boys ranging in age from 11 to 18 probably would not be most people’s ideal of something to do voluntarily. For Marjorie Suydam it was a conscious decision she made at the beginning of the school year, and she is happy with that decision and the way it changed her life.
That decision was to rent a house in Huntly and operate a home away from home for boys who need a place to live in Rappahannock so that they can attend Wakefield School.
The Rappahannock JVs have won all of their last five games since January 29 when they won 31-32 against Strasburg. Walter Frye, Richard Tribino and Butch Foster each had six points during that game. Coach Waters said that the last time the two teams played, Strasburg had scored 45 points.
February 23, 2000
In their most recent meeting the Board of Directors for Rappahannock National Bank named Michael T. Leake executive vice president and chief executive officer. Leake came to Rappahannock National Bank in January of 1999 as vice president.
A lifelong resident of Rappahannock County, Leake is a graduate of the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management, Longwood College and Rappahannock High School.
Lillian Aylor, Vice-Chair of the Rappahannock County Democratic Committee, represented Rappahannock Democrats during the day-long meetings of the Democratic Party of Virginia held on Saturday, February 12 at the Richmond Marriott.
Accompanying Ms. Aylor to Richmond was her daughter-in-law, Yvette Aylor.
The Rappahannock County 4-H Dog Club learned about showing dogs at their February meeting. Cecilia Dove of Foxcliffe in Flint Hill demonstrated the techniques of showing with her Scottish Deerhounds. She provided the 4-H club members knowledge on how to place their dogs in the show ring and what the judges look for in the dog.
