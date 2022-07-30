Oct. 13, 1999

Congrats, Flint Hill grads

Congrats, Flint Hill grads: Pictured is the 1932 or 1933 graduating class of the Flint Hill School. The building now houses the Blue Door Kitchen and Inn. The edifice was constructed in 1908 with elementary through three years of high school being taught there. It closed in 1960, Mrs. Annie Cooke being the principal then. She went on to become the principal at Washington Elementary School.

