dml-15-web.jpg

The Blue Ridge Institute was a private girls school in Flint Hill in operation during the early 1900s. It had both day and boarding students, and was held in the Old Spalding House on the corner of Fodderstack Road and 522. The only person identified in the picture is Bessie Corder, second from the right. She married Marvin Bradford Sr.

 Courtesy Rappahannock Historical Society

Aug. 26, 1998

