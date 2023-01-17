October 10, 1985
Supervisors reach agreement trash for the next five years
Rappahannock County Supervisors have been asked to consider a plan to truck the county’s solid waste to landfills in other counties or pay to have it burned in Harrisonburg.
It was the recommendation of the solid Waste Management Advisory Committee, a volunteer group studying trash disposal of Rappahannock, that Supervisors “immediately” reach an agreement with another county to accept this county’s trash for the next five years.
Loan approved
The $1,240,263 Rappahannock High School expansion project’s placement on the literary loan waiting list was approved by the State Board of Education on Sept. 21.
The “good news” was read to Rappahannock School Board members by Chairman Beverly Massie during the board’s meeting on Tuesday.
Superintendent Robert Estabrook said Rappahannock is number 42 on the waiting list. “I estimate that we’ll be on the list for a year before any money is available, “Estabrook said.
Russia toured
Dr. Bill Young, his wife, Mitzie, and Grace Sims toured Russia for three weeks with a group of American psychiatrists. The Youngs visited the Soviet Union once 12 years ago, but their tour this time was concentrated in Siberia. The Youngs said they would not mind taking another trip to the Soviet Union. “Next time, I’d want to go to a prettier part, though, because we haven’t seen very much that’s pretty there yet, ” Mrs. Young said.
Aug. 26, 1998
Woodville landmark events
In its long history, Woodville has seen a handful of landmark events: the petition of December 1796, auction of lots in 1798-99, its naming (after the woods surrounding it); the establishment of a post office on Jan. 1, 1803; the authorization for the New Market and Sperryville Turnpike in 1848, which put a road from Sperryville to Culpeper Court House; the Blizzard of 1899; The Tornado of 1929, which wiped out parts of the quiet town; and the drought of 1930, one of the worst ever in the county.
In 1833, Woodville was a thriving town along a major route. It boasted four mercantile stores, two taverns, one school, 30 homes, one tanyard, three blacksmiths, one saddler, one boot and shoe maker, one cabinet maker, one carpenter and house joiner, one tailor, an attorney, and two physicians.
During the Civil War both Union and Confederate troops were encamped in and around the town.
This September will mark another major event in the town’s history — its bicentennial celebration. The festival and history parade will take place in Woodville on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The parade will begin at noon and the festival will continue through sundown. Set to culminate on a historic hilltop overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains, the event is designed to celebrate every aspect of the county and the heritage of all its people.