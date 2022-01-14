E. M. Jones of Washington, Va., has been elected chairman of the Virginia State Apple Commission. He succeeds the Hon.E.Blackburn Mooreof Berryville, who retired from the Commission.
E. B. Bonhamof Chilhowie was re-elected vice chairman of the Commission, H.Demar Robinson, Jr., Winchester was appointed chairman of the Commissin;s advertising committee andAlton R. Seamanof Roseland was re-appointed to the committee.
Jones has been a member of the Commission for three years and for two years was chairman of the advertising committee. He is past president of the Virginia State Horticulture Society.
Jones is manager of the Rappahannock Fruit Growers Cooperative, Inc., which was founded in 1937 and is one of the oldest fruit grower’s cooperatives in Virginia. A member of the board of supervisors of Rappahannock County, Jones also serves on the boards of the Blue Ridge Fruit Growers Cooperative, Inc., and the Washington Apple Growers Cooperative. He is a graduate of V. P. I.
