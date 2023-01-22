March 23, 1978
When is an egg not an egg?
When is an egg not an egg? When it’s a work of art created by Rappahannock’s egg lady, Gertrude Polling of Amissville.
Ten years ago, Gertie’s aunt gave her a decorated cut-out egg and that started her “disease.” She calls it “eggitis.” Symptoms include an almost overwhelming urge to decorate egg shells.
“It’s fascinating just making them,” she said. “The more you do, the more ideas just keep coming.”
Gertie declares that she’s never had any lessons in egg art but with her talent, she could give classes herself.
Egguery is not new. Throughout history, eggs have represented the new life that returns to nature in the spring. The tradition of giving eggs began in ancient times and varies from country to country. In China, parents distributed red colored eggs as birth announcements in much the same way as a proud American poppa passes out cigars.
Gertie’s latest project is designing an egg for each month of the year. As an example, the egg for October is dyed orange and has a Halloween scene inside.
Virginia General Assembly votes to allow mileage payment
The year-old controversy over mileage reimbursement between the Rappahannock Sheriff’s Department and Commonwealth Attorney George Davis appears to have jumped from the back burner all the way off the stove.
The Virginia General Assembly voted in the last session to allow mileage payment from the State Compensation Board for patrolling “performed at the direction of the sheriff.”
In February 1977, Davis warned the county Supervisors against approving mileage claims submitted by Sheriff W. A. Buntin to the Compensation Board. Davis contended that state policy disallowed payment unless the mileage was accumulated in patrolling or policing residences and businesses in response to a specific complaint.
Rappahannock’s Commonwealth Attorney argued that patrolling was the province of the Virginia State Police. If the county wanted to assume this job, he contended that the county would also have to assume responsibility for the total mileage bill instead of just one-third.
Sept. 25, 2003
Isabel leaves many residents in the dark, some for days
Rappahannock County dodged Hurricane Isabel only to be hit with relentless rain and flooding earlier this week that left three motorists in jeopardy, one clinging for life on a telephone pole.
Isabel caused the county little damage except a power outage that left many residents in the dark, some for days.
But then out of nowhere came another storm Monday night. According to the National Weather Service, an additional 3.45 inches of rain was dumped in some parts of the county overnight, with five inches having already fallen last week.
It was then that Rappahannock saw the flooding it had braced for only five days earlier, as rivers swelled from their banks, with flooding in several locations in the county. This storm, said Sheriff Larry Sherertz, left one motorist stranded and three vehicles inoperable.
No takers for scholarship
Bob Darby of Woodville has been offering $5,000 to any senior at Rappahannock County High School intending to pursue a career in math, science or engineering.
There is a problem, though. Darby is having trouble finding a taker.
Last year no one was selected by the five-person scholarship committee to receive the Rappahannock County Public School Math, Science and Engineering Scholarship, and of the nine individuals who have earned it in the past, only two met the requirements to keep the gift all four years.
This scholarship has the potential to be an annual award for the first four years of a recipient’s college career, with individuals receiving $1,250 a year contingent upon maintaining a 2.7 Grade Point Average their freshman year and a 3.0 the following two years. Darby also requires that students do not change from a major in the areas of math, science or engineering.
Darby, who addressed the School Board at its meeting earlier this month about the lack of applicants, feels these areas of study are vital to society.
“We want to point students towards careers in math, science or engineering. There’s a need for people with skills in these areas,” said Darby.