October 29, 1959
A Honey Of A Way To Stay A Honey
When movie-lovers go to Hillsdale Drive-In on Sunday and Tuesday (and you will be sorry if you don’t) to see “Ask Any Girl” they will be interested to know that the grandmother of Shirley MacLaine, star of the show, also a star in “Around The World In Eighty Days” and in “Some Came Running”, was born and reared at the old Partlow Home Place on Battle Run, just a few miles from Hillsdale.
Shirley’s grandmother was Ada Partlow Beatty and it was from her, so says Shirley, that she learned to eat honey.
Hollywood’s Pasternak says that “vivacity” is a girl named Shirley MacLaine. “She is always full of bounce. “Ask Any Girl,” a howling and fast moving comedy is the most arduous Shirley has ever portrayed, yet she always manages to look daisy fresh even at the end of a long day before a camera.”
The MacLaine formula for being perpetually pretty is one every girl should know, and luckily Shirley is not the type to keep a good thing to herself.
When asked how she managed to always look “naturally animated,” “full of bounce and ready to laugh” she said, “See this jar, pointing to a sunny colored bottle on her dressing table, “It is old fashioned honey. A couple of times a day, I take a tablespoonful of it. It’s wonderful, nutritious and a great energizer. This isn’t a new idea …..our grandmothers were familiar with it….but it’s surprising how few people take advantage of Honey.
Think girls, Rappahannock Honey, given to a little girl by her grandmother helped to make a great actress!
Shirley is a great niece of Mrs. Maggie Partlow Updike and of the late Judge Ira Partlow, who was Attorney General of West Virginia.
She has visited Rappahannock on several occasions. She is also a niece of Mrs. Q. D. Gasque of Front Royal.
February 7, 1963
Burke Resigns As County Jailor
After over 22 years service Guy Burke resigned Jan. 31, 1963 as custodian of Rappahannock County Jail. Mr. Burke became a jailer May 1, 1940.
For these many years he and Mrs. Burke have lived at the jail, cared for and fed the numerous inmates who come and go.
Mr. and Mrs. Burke moved Thursday to their home “The Pillbox” on Gay Street.
Ernest Lillard of Washington has accepted the position of custodian, and with his family moved into the building Saturday.
Also missing from the scene on Courthouse Square are the Burke’s two famous white geese (which chased all of the ladies). He moved them Tuesday to their new coop on Gay Street.
Mr. Burke said he went to the post office one morning since he has moved and as he left, from force of habit, he headed for the jail.
Mr. Burke still reads the water meters for the Town of Washington and continues as courthouse custodian.