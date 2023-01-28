dml-6.jpg

One of the many items on display at Rappahannock Historical Society's museum: A postal register for 1920 for the Flint Hill Post Office during Miss Alma Ricketts' term as post mistress. She served in that position from May 1918 until June 1951. She was the daughter of Robert H. and Georgianna Cowgill Ricketts. The post office was in the building that was previously the saddlery shop owned and run by her father. It still stands near Ricketts Lane in Flint Hill. Most offices at that time were in the homes of the postmaster or mistress.

 Courtesy Rappahannock Historical Society

Jan. 10, 1980

