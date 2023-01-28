Jan. 10, 1980
Judge Retiring
Completing a string of judicial retirements, Judge William F. Moffett Jr. of Juvenile and Domestic Court has announced that he will leave the bench Feb. 1.
Judge Moffett follows Circuit Court Judge Rayner V. Snead and District Court Judge William W. Carson Jr. in their retirements. Judge Carson left the bench in December; Judge Snead will leave it this month.
Judge Moffett, 59, has presided over juvenile and domestic relations cases since 1973 in Fauquier, Loudoun and Rappahannock counties. He is a resident of Washington in Rappahannock.
Lately the judge has been suffering ill health. He underwent an operation on Tuesday.
Before his present judgeship he was a county judge in Rappahannock, appointed to that position in 1968. He served as Commonwealth’s Attorney in Rappahannock from 1953 to 1955.
Moffett graduated from Washington and Lee University and began law studies there before he entered the Coast Guard in 1942. He earned the rank of lieutenant before leaving the service in 1946.
He then returned to Washington and Lee to finish law school, earning his degree (and top honors) and passed the bar in 1947.
Barn Fire
Eighty pigs and three brood sows were burned to death and a large barn with farrowing quarters was destroyed by fire Friday at the John Sheffield property in Viewtown. Origin of the fire was unknown.
According to Mrs. Sheffield, she had fed and watered the animals in the morning and checked the barn that afternoon. She had looked out from the house about a half an hour before Mrs. Margaret Barron called on the phone to say the barn was burning and she had called the fire department., Mrs Sheffield said. The Barrons live across the road at the Viewtown Store.
Fireman Everett Smith of Amissville said he knocked boards off of the back part of the barn and was able to free some of the hogs that were saved. “It was really a pathetic sight,” said /Smith. “One of the animals had been burned and was lying down. I thought it was gone. But when I got the board off the barn, the hog was able to get up and run for it,” he continued.
Oct. 3, 2002
Middleton Inn honored with Four Diamond Award
The historic Middleton Inn, situated on six acres in the town of Washington, represents 19th century American architecture in the set of three tour homes chosen by the Episcopal Church Women of Trinity Church for their 2002 Dried Flower Sale and House Tour.
The inn, an 1850 Federal style brick manor house on the Virginia Landmarks Register, was built by Middleton Miller, who manufactured Confederate uniforms during the Civil War.
Now a deluxe bed and breakfast, the inn has been owned and operated by journalist Mary Ann Kuhn since 1995. For several years, the Middleton Inn has been the tea house for the tour and guests could only see the first floor, but this year, the entire property will be open for tour visitors, as well as for a classic tea of sandwiches, cookies cakes, and other delicacies.
Middleton Inn has been named one of the “12 Most Romantic Hideaways in the East” and honored by AAA with its Four Diamond Award for “exceptional guest accommodations, excellent service, and an elegant atmosphere” for the past four years.
Rappahannock High School greenhouse
The long-awaited Rappahannock High School greenhouse was completed just in time for the start of school. Biology students are already busy filling the shelves with plant propagation projects.
The greenhouse was the dream of Rappahannock residents Bill and Mitzie Young, who saw the need for a place where county students could pursue studies in horticulture and agriculture. In December of 1999, the Youngs donated $10,000 to Headwaters to use for construction of the greenhouse. However, additional funds were needed before construction could begin.