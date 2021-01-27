Today

Becoming mostly clear later with any flurries or snow showers ending by noontime. High 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. Cold. High 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.