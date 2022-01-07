Dec. 23, 1982
Five-Lot Subdivision Gets Administrative Okay
At last Wednesday’s meeting, the Rappahannock planning commissioners gave the go-ahead to a five-lot subdivision near Amissville and tabled a request for approval of a single five-acre lot near Flint Hill, pending legal advice.
The commissioners authorized Zoning Administrator David Konick to give preliminary plat approval to Wallace Judd for five lots on Route 637 near Amissville.
Initially Judd proposed six lots but the layout didn’t meet ordinance requirements that each lot be served by a 50-feet right-of way and have 2580 feet of road frontage. Accordingly, Judd revised the preliminary plat, eliminating one lot to ensure that each of the five acre plus parcels had the necessary road frontage.
Board Discusses Old School, Touch Football
At its December meeting, the Rappahannock County School Board decided not to honor the request of Robert Judd, a California contractor, who proposed to demolish the old Scrabble School building for materials to be used in building a Rappahannock retirement home. The board did so on the advice of Commonwealth’s Attorney Douglas Baumgardner, who advised them that the rights to the property were in dispute.
Christmas Season Good For Local Merchants
Rappahannock County merchants experiencing the ups and downs of seasonal business report an encouraging trend this Christmas shopping season.
A combination of good weather, new marketing techniques, and appeals to local customers has resulted in many shops experiencing their best Christmas sales to date.
“We’ve had a dramatic increase in our shop sales,” reports Cheri Woodard of Faith Mountain Herbs in Sperryville. “Our catalog sales are way up too. — 110 percent over last year.”
Cheri said that, indirectly, the catalog has boosted her store sales. “This was a surprising reaction,” she said. “People come in, catalog in hand, asking to buy items that were offered by mail order. I think that with the catalog, they plan to stop by here on their next trip.” Cheri said that the most popular Christmas items this year were her herb wreaths, corn husk wreaths and herb jars.
Aug. 26, 1998
Woodville: Celebrating 200 Years of History
In its long history, Woodville has seen a handful of landmark events: the petition of December 1796, auction of lots in 1798-99, its naming (after the woods surrounding it); the establishment of a post office on Jan. 1, 1803; the authorization for the New Market and Sperryville Turnpike in 1848, which put a road from Sperryville to Culpeper Court House; the Blizzard of 1899; The Tornado of 1929, which wiped out parts of the quiet town; and the drought of 1930, one of the worst ever in the county.
In 1833, Woodville was a thriving town along a major route. It boasted four mercantile stores, two taverns, one school, 30 homes, one tanyard, three blacksmiths, one saddler, one boot and shoe maker, one cabinet maker, one carpenter and house joiner, one tailor, an attorney, and two physicians.
During the Civil War both Union and Confederate troops were encamped in and around the town.
This September will mark another major event in the town’s history — its bicentennial celebration. The festival and history parade will take place in Woodville on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The parade will begin at noon and the festival will continue through sundown. Set to culminate on a historic hilltop overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains, the event is designed to celebrate every aspect of the county and the heritage of all its people.