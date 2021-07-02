April 22, 1976
The Early Birds of Amissville have been just that — working early and late to prepare a new diamond for the baseball games scheduled this season. The Early Birds are sponsored by Early’s Carpet Sales and Service in Amissville. The new diamond is located on the property of Capt. and Mrs. L. B. Stuart in Amissville. Team managers are Arthur Garrison and Clarence Dodson. A concession stand is open for all games and profits realized from this go toward the cost of equipment and for umpires.
No rain but lots of lightning flashed about Tuesday afternoon and the shed on the property of Catherine Lillard near Washington was struck. The bolt struck a fence between the Lillard property and Hampton Inn and then jumped to the building. Charlie James, who was working on the wooden gate for Gibson Wharton, received some of the impact. His hands and arms were numb for a few minutes. However, he was able to grab a bucket of water and extinguish the blaze before Washington and Sperryville fire companies arrived.
Wade Wallihan Massie of Washington has been appointed to the editorial board of the Law Review for the University of Richmond Law School. The University of Richmond Law Review is a legal periodical published by the law students under general supervision of a board and faculty advisor. Massie is the son of Wade H. Massie III. He is a graduate of Episcopal High School and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia where he was a member of the Eli Banana Ribbon Society.
April 18, 1985
Former Rappahannock County High School standout Gary Leake assumes the reins as a veteran pitcher on Shepherd College Rams pitching staff. Leake, an integral part of Shepherd’s back-to-back West Virginia Conference championships, will be relied on to carry a young Rams staff this season. Leake is a senior physical education major at Shepherd.
“You can’t make a decent living off a place like this — no way. Years ago you probably could have when people rode horseback. But now people have cars and trucks, they can go to IGA, A & P or Safeway.” That’s Henry W. Reager, 76, talking about the Blue Ridge Grocery, which he owns and operates. A small, white building with green trim, the store is located on Route 522 just before Chester Gap as one travels toward Front Royal.
Rising at 6 a.m. six days a week, Reager opens the store window first thing in the morning so he can see the traffic on Route 522. Then he fixes himself breakfast and opens the store by 7 a.m. He closes every night a little after 7 p.m. When Reager suffered a heart attack seven years ago, he considered closing the store. His doctor, however, advised him to keep it open because it gave him something to do. “It employs my mind,” said Reager.
Oct. 19, 1994
Peter Skowronski and Charlie Tompkins were appointed to the Washington Town Council last week, to fill vacancies left by Janice Moffett and Newbill Miller. Ms. Moffett resigned last month, and Mr. Miller was ineligible to remain on the council because he moved out of the town on Oct. 2. At the beginning of the meeting, Mr. Miller said that five of the candidates running for council during the last election ran “loosely aligned,” and “I would urge you to appoint council people to fill these seats with the same philosophy.”
To replace Janice Moffett, Steve Critzer nominated Charlie Tompkins and Ray Gooch nominated Charlie Eldred. Gooch said, “Charlie Eldred would be on this council if it were not for a coin toss.” (In the last election, Mr. Eldred had the same number of votes as Reinhardt Lynch, and Mr. Lynch won a coin toss which placed him on the council.)
Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection President Hunt Harris hopes that a variety of undertakings he is interested in promoting can come together at the resource center he opened in the former Cabin Fever Books shop on Main Street in Washington. A call to the center’s telephone at 540-675-1879 produces the message that the center is “based in Rappahannock County” and is “focused on a sustainable, balanced community with an environmental conscience.”
RLEP has committed to pay a portion of the rent and telephone bill for six months. Mr. Harris, who is on the board of directors for the Piedmont Environmental Council, hopes to get commitments from PEC and other groups and individuals to cover the rest of the expenses.
The center can become a source for information on activities related to education, recreation, environment protection and the arts, he says.
The RCHS cross country team placed second in a meet with five other schools held at Stonewall Jackson on Oct. 12 “They did a good job,” said Coach David van de Graaff. Rappahannock, Brentsville and Page are currently vying for the fourth position in the district Mark Jenkins finished second overall, and Eddie Sause was third. Mike Wolfe finished 16th; Jeff Atkins as 24th and R.J. White 25th, for a total of 70 points. Stonewall Jackson won the meet.