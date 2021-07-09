May 4, 1978
On a summer afternoon in 1969, Greg Bright celebrated Christmas in August by tossing a glass bottle with a message sealed inside into the Thornton River at Sperryville. Nine years and 100 miles later, Greg’s message reached its destination.
Richard C. Payne, a procurement official with the U.S. Navy Center at Dahlgren, was walking along the banks of the Rappahannock at Port Royal two weeks ago when he spotted a small glass bottle half hidden in driftwood and marsh grass.
Payne said he’d hoped to find a check for $1 million inside so he could quit work and retire. “I knew the thing had a message in it. My hands were wet and I was so anxious to get it out. I broke the bottle.”
But instead of a check, the shattered bottle held a faded blue Christmas card that told the story of Christ’s birth in a clear typewritten message. “His mother knew that Jesus would grow up to do wonderful things. People who saw the baby knew he had been sent from God,” it read.
Payne took the message home to his family and they contacted Greg Bright, who’d signed the short note nine years before.
Bright was seven years old and a Sunbeam in Mary Clarke’s Baptist youth organization when he sent the message down the Thornton River. Greg met with his old Sunday school teacher this week after the bottle was finally found on the Rappahannock River.
Rappahannock County now has a bus service. It’s not Greyhound or Trailways, but Ron Wilson’s shuttle service promises to provide cheap, reliable transportation to Culpeper and Front Royal for those who don’t have a car to drive for grocery shopping and doctor appointments.
After living in Rappahannock for five years, Ron recognized the need for some type of public transportation. With his six passenger van, he hopes to be able to at least partially fill the need. He began with transporting clients for the Welfare and Health Departments on a contractual basis and now plans to expand with regularly scheduled runs to Culpeper on Fridays and Front Royal on Saturdays.
Wilson has a chauffeur’s license and the necessary insurance coverage, both prerequisites for the license he obtained from the State Corporation Commission to run a shuttle service.
Jan. 18, 1979
On Friday, Jan. 12, Washington lawyer Douglas Baumgardner announced his intention to run for the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney for Rappahannock County in the November 1979 elections.
Baumgardner noted that he’d left the law firm ofLea, Davies, Crigler and Barrell, effective Jan. 1, 1979, and would continue with a general practice from his office in the old theater building in Washington.
“Although it is my understanding that our incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney, Mr. George Davis, is not seeking re-election, it is my expectation that I will have opposition,” said Baumgardner. “I would encourage other potential candidates to announce their intentions at the earliest opportunity so that the people of this county will have ample time to assess the qualifications of all candidates.”
Baumgardner noted that an early announcement of his candidacy was imperative if he was to effectively represent his views on the issues to county voters.
Since 1976, Baumgardner has practiced law in Rappahannock, Culpeper and Madison Counties. He is married to the former Margaret Averill DeJarnette of Culpeper. Active in county affairs, Baumgardner is chairman of the Rappahannock County Recreation Association, president of the Rappahannock Jaycees and a member of the Rappahannock Lions Club, Trinity Episcopal Church and the advisory committee for the Valley of Virginia Consortium for Highest Education.
The Rappahannock Chapter of the Izaak Walton League lawsuit against the county Board of Supervisors was thrown out of court by Circuit Court Judge Carlton Penn on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
In filing for a declaratory judgement on Nov. 29 the League sought to overturn recently adopted amendments to the Rappahannock Zoning Ordinance. The amendments, enacted in September, allow “outdoor recreation, including, but not limited to skiing, swimming pools, tennis courts and gravity slides” as a use permitted by right in all areas of the county where slopes are greater than 14 percent and in all areas zoned general business or commercial.
The League chapter, represented by attorney Allen Olson, argued in its suit that the amendments directly conflict with the zoning ordinance intent to protect steep slopes; that they are vague, indefinite and uncertain — thus void and legally unenforceable.
Penn, however, upheld arguments from Commonwealth Attorney George Davis filed in response to the League’s request for a declaratory judgement.