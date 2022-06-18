October 4, 1962
Famous horses seen in Amissville
“Trigger” and Trigger Jr.,” horses of the famous screen and TV personality Roy Rogers, were in Amissville Saturday. Under the supervision of Glen Randall, the horses had been on tour and were enroute to California. They stopped at Hackley’s Store for gas and Mr. Randall talked with Janet Hackley and gave her autographed pictures of the stars.
Estes home included on Tour-Sale Oct. 20-21
“Rosewood,” home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles H. Estes, will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday during the House Tour and Dried Flower Arrangement Sale sponsored by the Episcopal Churchwomen of Bromfield Parish. The three-story western wing was built by the Thompson family around 1735 and then sold to the Bragg family in 1776, who probably added the east wing where the present entrance is. The “Fighting Parson” Bragg of Civil War fame, who went to battle with a Bible in one hand and a gun in the other, was reared here. “Rosewood” stayed in the Bragg family for generations and was owned by E. M. Swartz before the Estes’ purchased it in the 1950s. The mantels (one a beautiful hand carved Adam type), the floors, the scroll molding and rails on the staircase are original, while the dentil work on the cornices and some of the chair-rails have been made by Mr. Estes. The furniture has been chosen with the same feeling of authenticity.
Courthouse is cover feature of new brochure
The “Resort to Rappahannock” brochure, publicizing Rappahannock County, has a cover drawing made by Mrs. Mary Chandler Parrish of Viewtown and shows the courthouse, clerks and treasurer office buildings in Washington. The center of the brochure is a detailed map of the county showing the activities in each section: apples, livestock, boating, hunting, fishing, skiing, camping, hiking, etc. The brochure was produced under the direction of the Rural Area Development Committee. Material was gathered by many and condensed to suit its purpose.
May 14, 1987
Henry declines run in Jackson
In a surprise announcement made at last Thursday’s citizens’ meeting Jackson District Supervisor Al Henry said that he will not be a candidate for election this fall. Citing a need to devote more time to his family and his real estate business. Mr. Henry said in an interview Monday with the Rappahannock News that he had planned to delay the announcement another week. But, “as the field gets crowded, this will give people more time to think about it, get petitions up in time” to meet the June 9 deadline.
Kidwell named Asst. Cashier
Mrs. Virginia R. (Ginger) Kidwell has joined Second National Bank as Assistant Cashier, the Bank’s Board of Directors announced her primary duties will be control, operations, and security officer. Mrs. Kidwell is a native of Rappahannock County. She attended Flint Hill Elementary School and was graduated from Rappahannock County High School. After completing high school, Mrs. Kidwell gained bank experience at several different banks. For the last 16 years she was with Fauquier National Bank in Warrenton.