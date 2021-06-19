Aug. 12, 1976
“[El Salvador] is different. You’re either rich or very poor; there is no in-between class. It really makes you appreciate what we have here in our country,” said Mike Tupper of Washington. His sentiments were echoed by Mike Smoot, also of Washington, and Frankie Shenk of Luray, following their trip last week to El Salvador in Central America.
The two Mikes and Frankie, who have grants-in-aid to DeKalb Junior College in Georgia beginning this fall, were invited by DeKalb baseball coach James Morris to join students from that school and some from Mercer University in Atlanta for a trip to El Salvador, where they would play baseball.
Mrs. Lynda Thorpe Updike of Newsoms is among a selected number of young women from the entire United States chosen as one of the Outstanding Young Women of America for 1976. This distinctive honor is given for excellence in both professional endeavors and civic participation.
Mrs. Updike is the wife of Glenn Updike of Newsoms and the daughter-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. John Updike of Washington.
Dec. 28, 1994
The Planning Commission endorsed the application of Charles Eddie Sutphin to build a 40- by 50-foot addition onto his farm equipment repair shop on Route 729 between Flint Hill and Ben Venue.
At last Wednesday’s meeting the planners heard support for the application from John Monroe, Tom Taylor and Patricia Saltonstall. They received a letter in opposition from Joseph and Elizabeth Scherschel who own the adjoining property.
April Heddleston of Sperryville is a featured author in the November issue of Welcome Home, a monthly journal devoted to the support of mothers choosing to stay home to raise their children. In “Choosing To Be Thankful” she describes how she is thankful to be able to be at home with her kids and how keeping an appreciative attitude helps make her family life happier.
Mrs. Heddleston and her husband, Jon Heddleston, a high school English teacher, are the parents of Jonathan, 15, Chad, 12, Joy, 4 and Bret, 2. Mrs. Heddleston was formerly a second grade teacher.
February 9, 1961
For the first time in many years, the students of Rappahannock County High School are publishing an annual yearbook as they begin a new era in a new school. The annual will be named “The Rappsody,” at the suggestion of Miss Lourena Zinn, a teacher and adviser. Copies of the book are available to the public at a cost of $2. Orders must be placed within the next two weeks and payment must accompany the order.
Page Moffett and Frank Moffett of Boy Scout Troop 64 Washington were promoted from First Class Scouts to Star Scouts Saturday. A reviewing board made up of Mr. W.C. Campbell, Judge Raynor Snead and Rev. Dabney Carr reviewed the merit badge awards of the Scouts before promoting them.
The regular February meeting of the Rappahannock Garden Club will be held at the home of Mrs. W.C. Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. Mrs. W.R. Williamson, chairman, will give a talk on “Growing Perennials From Seed.” Members are asked to bring seed catalogs.