November 7, 1985
Neighbors protest shelter site
A Scrabble landowner intends to formally protest a building permit issued to the Rappahannock County board of supervisors to construct an animal shelter near the abandoned Scrabble School. Mr. and Mrs. Clyde E. Dellinger, absentee landowners of property on Va. 626 across the road from the site, have decided to fight the board’s Sept. 9 decision to build a shelter at the school.
RCES names poster winners
The back hallway walls at Rappahannock County Elementary School are filled with posters drawn by students in grades one through seven to illustrate the dangers of forest fires. The students are participating in the 34th Annual Keep Virginia Green Poster Contest sponsored by the Virginia Forestry Association. Two RCES students, Jennifer Graham and Jesse Reynolds, each received honorable mentions in last year’s competition. The posters will be submitted by Nov. 15 for judging.
Storm dumps record rain
Beginning on Halloween night, more than 11 inches of rain fell during a six-day period, with the threat of even more lingering on Tuesday afternoon. Sperryville weather watcher Dennis Wingfield reported that October and the first five days of November provided more rain to Rappahannock than had been recorded during the period from January to June.
May 17, 2000
Page Johanson honored, thanked by State Police
At an annual volunteer ceremony this April, longtime Flint Hill resident Page Johanson was recognized and thanked by the Virginia State Police for her volunteer work.
She received a pin for having completed more than 500 hours of volunteer work. She was actually well beyond that mark, and when she clocked her 1,000th hour, the police wanted to be sure she got a bit more recognition.
4-Hers getting their goats
The Rappahannock 4-H Dairy Goat Club has had a busy spring. Besides attending monthly meetings, club members have visited numerous dairy goat farms, attended a fitting and showmanship clinic and planned several upcoming events.
In February, the club visited Heidi Eastham’s goat dairy at Rucker Farm.
The visit to the farm prepared club members Austin Rhein and Adam Rhein and Ben Rupchis for their first season of kidding.
The 4-H Cloverbud and Cooking and Crafts Club recently had a very informative field trip to The Inn at Little Washington. The 4-Hers were able to view the kitchen and wonderful Vulcan stove that chef -owner Patrick O’Connell designed.
They learned about different areas of the kitchen and met different chefs from around the world that have come to work at The Inn. The 4-Hers then enjoyed tasting some of the delicious foods offered at The Inn.