June 8, 1978
Half of elementary students perform below grade level
Almost half of the students at Rappahannock’s elementary school are reading a year or more behind grade level, according to a recent survey taken by the administration.
As a first step toward attacking the reading deficiency that has alarmed parents and teachers alike, county school board members voted unanimously at a special meeting held last Wednesday to offer summer school this year.
The summer school program will focus on reading and language skills only. Classes, beginning June 19, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. According to current plans, enrollment will be open to children in grades one through seven. However, participation may have to be limited to specific grades, should more than a third of the students eligible for the program indicate an interest in attending summer school.
Assistant superintendent Ray Hogan announced that eight teachers were “definitely interested” in teaching with three more possibly willing to work in the summer reading program. He noted that the program’s success was dependent in large part on keeping a low pupil teacher ratio, approximately 10 to 12 students per teacher.
Gun laws shot down
“Sorry, Mr. Bankston.”
That was Supervisor Chairman E. P. Luke’s response to game warden Jim Bankston after the Rappahannock supervisors turned down two proposed hunter control ordinances at last Thursday’s Board meeting. Luke joined Supervisors Clarence Baldwin and Butch Eastham in voting down ordinances that would have made it illegal to carry a loaded rifle or shotgun in a vehicle or on a public right of way without permission to hunt from landowners on both sides of the road.
Supervisor Dick Latham said he’d heard arguments that the ordinances were unenforceable but added that a neighboring county had 29 convictions out of 31 citations written under a similar law. “They can be enforced if anyone takes the time to do it,” he maintained.
Baldwin announced that he was prepared to vote against adoption since large landowners near Flint Hill — the area of the county with the biggest problem with illegal roadside hunting — were satisfied with current laws and opposed to the new ordinances.
“These are crafty people you’re dealing with. They can unload a gun while they’re pulling over for the game warden,” he said. “The solution to the problem lies in getting Mr. Bankston some help,” Eastam stated.
Dec. 11, 2003
Earthquake rattles Rappahannock
Dogs howled, chickens jumped from their roosts and old country homes shook as Rappahannock County was rocked by an earthquake Thursday afternoon, centered about 25 miles west of Richmond that measured 4.5 on the Richter scale.
There were no reports of property damage or injuries, according to Rappahannock County Sheriff Larry Sherertz.
According to the Richter scale, a 2 indicates the smallest earthquake that can be felt; a 4.5, which was the current one, is an earthquake causing slight damage; and an 8.5 is a very devastating earthquake.
“The floor started to shake, then the walls, then the dog howled. I watched this lamp dance all over the table,” said Dr. Carole Hertz, a counseling psychologist who lives near Flint Hill.
Hertz said her house started to tremble about 4 p.m. She said she knew it was an earthquake since she experienced them while living in San Francisco.
“I was working in my garage when the building started shaking,” said Clyde Humphrey of West Wind Farm in Castleton. “Two chickens in a cage jumped down from their roost.
“The shaking lasted only three or four seconds, then all was quiet for about 10 seconds. Then there was a second period of shaking that lasted two or three seconds. I could see the garage doors and windows shake.”
Queen Noor of Jordan visits Little Washington
Some 200 guests came to tea at the Inn at Little Washington with Queen Noor of Jordan last Tuesday and enjoyed a performance by the Washington Ballet.
The Inn, as part of the “Christmas in Little Washington” week of festivities, welcomed the queen who came to sign copies of her new book entitled, “Leap of Faith — Memoirs of an Unexpected life.”
Patrick O’Connell, chef of the Inn, said that the queen “enjoyed a royal welcome” in Little Washington.
“The Old Tavern (now the Shops of the Inn) provided a perfect stage set for Queen Noor’s visit and for the Washington Ballet’s performances during the book-signing ceremony. It was a wonderful day in Washington’s long and colorful history.”
One of the highlights of the afternoon was a special performance by the Washington Ballet of vignettes from “The Nutcracker Suite.”