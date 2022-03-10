Feb. 24, 1983
The Flu-Epidemic Marked A Milestone
Even something as tragic as a flu epidemic has its humorous side.
Pauline Bruce’s memories still bring a smile to her face. Her entire family was down with the sickness. As in so many times of disaster, neighbors and friends extended a helping hand.
“People were so afraid of the flu that they wouldn’t come in. They’d bring food and leave it on the porch. Going through one basket, my brother and I found what we thought were the biggest oranges we’d ever seen. We peeled one and took a bite. It was so sour, we threw it away, thinking it was bad. We tried another one and it was bad, too. We kept looking for a good one.”
She laughed. “It was our introduction to grapefruit!”
The flu-epidemic marked a milestone in the life of Mattie Ball Fletcher.
“Jim Bill [her son, Sperryville attorney James W. Fletcher] was born in the middle of it. I was going to the hospital but all the beds were full so I stayed at home. I remember that we all thought everybody was going to die.”
Mrs Fletcher’s family was one of the lucky ones in the county. They escaped from the epidemic unscathed.
“We all wore asafetida, little bags of smelly stuff, around our necks. Everytime my husband coughed, he’d take a whiff of his asafetida. I don’t know what modern medical doctors would say about it,” she added, chuckling. “But it must have done some good because we didn’t get sick.”
September 12, 1985
Animal Shelter Proposed To Be Constructed
An animal shelter originally proposed to be constructed on land owned by dog warden Jack Bruce will be constructed on county-owned land at the Scrabble School in southern Rappahannock County. Students from the Piedmont Technical Education Center will be asked to construct the building, Hubert Gilkey said. The county must supply labor and materials to prepare the site for a building, he said.
Seven Women Defeated Their Male Opponents As Write-In Candidates
Judge B.M. Miller probably had no idea what his brainstorm 35 years ago would do for Rappahannock County. It is Judge Miller who is credited — or blamed, depending on your viewpoint — with assembling seven women to campaign for mayor and members of the Washington Town Council. That all seven women defeated their male opponents as write-in candidates in that June election in 1950 was one thing. But when they were to be sworn into office in a special ceremony on the courthouse steps on Sept. 1, the seven women, including one who qualified for the election just two days before the election, became national news.
Bankston Has A Son
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Bankston and Julie, of Woodville, are proud to announce the birth of their son and brother, Jonathan Michael, on Sept. 4 at Fauquier Hospital. The grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Grefenstette of Burke, and Mrs. Doris M. Bankston of Woodville.