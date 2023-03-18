dml-16.jpg

Cora P. Lillard at her home in Washington, Va. She was born Dec. 12, 1884, the daughter of John Milton & Jane Fogg Partlow and married Santie Jackson Lillard. They owned the house next to the Washington School on Mount Salem Avenue. Mrs. Lillard died in 1973, Mr. Lillard in 1933. They are both buried at the Washington Masonic Cemetery.

This image was a gift to the Society by Robert Lillard.

 Courtesy Rappahannock Historical Society

April 17, 1986

Tally Ho fashion show

