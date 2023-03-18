April 17, 1986
Tally Ho fashion show
A fashion show entitled Tally Ho! Will be presented Sunday, April 20, at 2 p.m., at the Rappahannock Elementary School.
The show is sponsored by the Rappahannock Women's club and will benefit the club scholarship fund and the Rappahannock County 4-H Day Camp.
According to Birgitt Thornhill, the 4-H camp is a week-long experience for youth ages 6-12 years old. Youngsters over 13 work as teen counselors.
Road needs to be widened
About 4.5 miles of Route 211 between Washington, Va., and Sperryville needs to be widened, according to Rappahannock Supervisor Charles Estes.
The two-lane highway is the "main artery" between the two towns and can't handle the large amount of traffic currently using it, he told highway officials at a public hearing Friday in Culpeper.
Mr. Estes requested funds for the project be included in the highway department's six-year plan.
Beauty pageant
Julie Payne won first place in the tiny-tot category of the beauty pageant Friday, April 4, at the Rappahannock Elementary School. Candy Dennis was second runner-up and Angela Reid won third place.
The event is sponsored annually by the Sperryville Rescue Squad.
April 4, 2001
Awards ceremony
Sperryville Fire Department and Rescue Squad held an awards ceremony on March 31. Francis "Buck" Payne, President of the Rescue Squad, and Richie Burke, Chief of Sperryville Fire Company presented the awards. Mr. Burke has been fire chief for seven years.
Culpeper Cobras Wrestling Club
Alex Sharp, Will Miller and Conner Miller are winding down a successful season with the Culpeper Cobras Wrestling Club. The three local boys participated in the Eastern District Wrestling Tournament on March 17. The Eastern District is one of the toughest tournaments in this area of the country. The Eastern District draws wrestlers from Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina.
Review of sludge ordinance drafted
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors had their first opportunity, at their April meeting, to review the sludge ordinance drafted to bring the County into compliance with the State law that forbids any local jurisdiction from prohibiting the land application of biosolids. The draft ordinance, crafted by County Attorney Peter Luke, replaces the existing Rappahannock County ban with an ordinance that "takes a caveat emptor (let the buyer beware) approach'' by requiring that such application of biosolids be registered with the County Administrator and on relevant land records.