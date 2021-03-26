March 17, 1960
R. Taylor Hoskins, Superintendent of Shenandoah National Park, has announced that Park Ranger James R. (Bob) Johnson has been promoted to the District Ranger position being vacated by Charles A. Budge. Mr. Johnson is a native of Rappahannock County where he had his early schooling at Sperryville and Washington, Va. He is married to the former Miss Stella Dennis and they have two sons.
Miss Judy Willis Hawkins, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George W. Hawkins of Sperryville has recently pledged to Kappa Alpha Theta at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg. Miss Hawkins graduated from Rappahannock County High School class of 59.
The Sacred Rite of Confirmation will be administered Sunday at 11 a.m., in Trinity Episcopal Church by the Rev. Lloyd R. Craighill, D. D. A class composed of young people and several adults will be presented to the Bishop to receive this Sacrament. Those being presented are Miss Brenda Nalls, Mr. Milton Clay Gore, Mr. Page Moffett, Mr. Ronald Hawkins, Mr. Fred Youngman, Mr. Bradley Patterson and Mrs. Bradley Patterson.
March 14, 1985
The Rappahannock Jail’s certification was made official last week when Anthony J. Bottley, Jr., regional manager for the Virginia Department of Corrections, presented a certificate of inspection to Sheriff John H. Woodward. The jail was inspected in October and was found to be in full compliance with Department of Corrections minimum standards. The inspection is good for three years, and spot checks are conducted twice a year by the regional manager.
Approximately 60 percent of the easements for the collection lines for the Sperryville Sewage System have been signed by landowners and returned according to Rappahannock Water and Sewer Authority member Carson Johnson. Johnson reported on the easements at the WSA’s meeting on March 7. An easement is the right of one property owner, in this ease the WSA, to use the land of another. Johnson said that the other property owners have the easement agreements, but that some of the people have questions.
Robert G. Corder, a native of Rappahannock County, has been named administrator of the rail and public transportation division, the Virginia Department of Highways and Transportation announced recently. Corder has been administrator of the department’s rail transportation division since 1979.
March 15, 2000
On Tuesday, April 4 the legendary Inn at Little Washington will open its doors to the public for a tour to benefit its neighbor, Trinity Episcopal Church and its charitable arm, the ECW and its Garden Guild. The Inn’s magnificent new kitchen and five million dollar renovation will be unveiled for the first time to the public. The tours will run from 1:30 through 6 p.m., and will be followed by tea served in the historic town hall next to The Inn, where an exhibition of the work of London designer Joyce Evans will be on display.
Five Rappahannock County High School public speaking students earned berths to the Virginia High School League (VHSL) state championship tournament. The regional competition was held on Saturday, March 11 at Stonewall Jackson High School in Quicksburg. Students qualifying for the state competition were: Rebecca Metcalfe, Ian Blubaugh, Sara Dodd-Henze, Allison Baker, and Tatiana Siccardi.
John McCarthy presented the Heritage House’s application for a Special Use Permit to operate the “Heritage House Annex” as a two room Bed and Breakfast. The annex is an existing house located behind the Heritage House and it would be used, according to owner Harry Carlip, to accommodate “families, dogs and children, etc., so they don’t interfere and bother other guests.”
