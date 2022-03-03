July 14, 1960
Miss Jones Accepts Position
Miss Becky Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. M. Jones of Washington, accepted a position with a meal and flour company and left Sunday for Chicago, where she will attend a training school for two weeks, after which she will work in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Miss Jones was graduated in June from Longwood College in Farmville.
Mrs. George H. Davis, Jr. Hosts the Rappahannock Garden Club
The July meeting of the Rappahannock Garden Club will be held at the home of Mrs. George H. Davis, Jr., on Gay Street in Washington, Wednesday, July 20 at 2 p.m. Mrs. C. R. Hite, program chairman, will speak on “Hosta Lilies.” Exhibits by members will be arrangements using Hosta foliage and/or blossoms.
Dr. Parrish Ordained
Dr. William Parrish was ordained Saturday, July 9 by the Right Reverend Robert F. Gibson, D.D., bishop coadjutor of the Diocese of Virginia, at Clements Episcopal Church in Alexandria. Dr. Parrish is a former minister of Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington, Va.
Among those from Rappahannock attending the ordination were Col. and Mrs. William Williamson, Mrs. R. V. Snead, Dana Snead, Mrs. Milton Gore, C. J. Miller and Mrs. D. D. Miller.
July 4, 1985
David Brinkley Has A Home Near Boston
David Brinkley, longtime journalist and broadcaster, has a home near Boston in Rappahannock County. He discovered Rappahannock by way of a classified in the Washington Post about 20 years ago. He was looking for a private place to camp with his three sons. In love with the area, Brinkley and sons built a small house as a permanent campsite. About 10 years ago, he and his wife hired contractors to build a larger home, a “real house” as Brinkley calls it. He is a true fan of Rappahannock. “It’s so peaceful and nice,” he says. The only problem he has with his home in the country is: “I can’t get there enough.”
Apple Crop Spotty Due To The Freeze
The quantity of the apple crop in Rappahannock may be spotty due to the freeze in April, but apple orchard watchers agree that the crop’s quality should be the best seen in years. The freeze did the most damage to orchards in low-lying areas, while those on higher ground withstood the cold temperatures. “The freeze hurt us here at the house where our Delicious have been cut by half,” said Herbert Foster of Flint Hill. “We have about 80 percent of the crop at our other orchard on the mountain off of Route 631.” Foster has 180 acres of apples.
RAAC Sponsored The Talent Show
Rappahannock showed off its wealth of talent last Saturday night at the Gay Street Theater. Sponsored by RAAC, the talent show, which consisted of 11 different acts. Those who attended RAAC’s Talent Showcase last Saturday night were not disappointed.
Herbert Shanks stunned the audience with his break dancing during the Talent Show.
July 12, 2000
Austen Rhein Winner of Catalog Cover Contest
Austen Rhein of Washington is the winner of the annual Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Fair catalog cover contest. He is a talented young artist who participates in the Rappahannock 4-H Livestock Club and the Rappahannock 4-H Dairy Goat Club. He is currently raising several market hogs and purebred Nubian dairy goats.
Sen. Chuck Robb Arrives An Hour Early
The guest of honor arrives an hour ahead of time at the Rappahannock Library, and is greeted by a small gaggle of supporters. Before the parade Lee Bird, Meredith Gorfein, Bill Tieckelman, Linda Dietel and other supporters get a chance to chat with Sen. Chuck Robb. Several express concern over health care costs. The senator seizes the opportunity to do a little campaigning and talk up a bill he is sponsoring.
Rappahannock Convalescent Loan Closet Winners
Prize winners in the fundraiser held July 4 by the Rappahannock Convalescent Loan Closet included: Beverly Atkins of Washington, who was awarded the dinners for two at The Inn at Little Washington; Deborah Poe of Amissville was given the dinners for two at Rae’s Place and Deli in Sperryville and Amy S. Timbers of Woodville got the mantle clock from Faith Mountain, Sperryville.