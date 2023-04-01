April 5, 1990
Viewtown Post Office birthday
Viewtown Post Office is having a birthday. The tiny office, always located in Viewtown Store on Route 643 in Viewtown, is 100 years old.
According to the National Archives in Washington D.C., Viewtown Post Office was established on April 3, 1890 by request of Olive Postmaster Charles Hawkins. The Olive Post Office, now defunct, was located on Route 626 near Culpeper.
Though little change has come to the post office over the years, the first change came with the name 100 years ago. Viewtown Post Office was nearly called Forest Hill. The document requesting post office operation shows Forest Hill — later changed to Viewtown in order to fill the requirement of one word post office names. The position of postmaster was first served by William Spellman. Spellman’s duties were to provide mail to 100 families, a population of 500.
And after 100 years of service to those families — grown only to 125 in a century — the post office has been operated by only three families. Spellman was the first postmaster, followed by his son, Henry and later, Moffet, who managed the business until 1918 when it passed — the store, property, and house — to J.J. Barron.
Until 1885, the Barron family ran the store, the post office and lived in the house to the right of the store.
Upon postmaster Margaret Barron’s retirement in 1985, the Viewtown Post Office became a separate business from the mercantile business located in the same building.
In 1985, Amissville’s Mary Priest was named postmaster to the new business, bringing a new name, a new generation and a new beginning to the office.
The county’s Board of Supervisors moved a step closer to making cable television available to 1,140 of the approximately 2,700 homes in the county Monday when it agreed to have County Administrator John McCarthy and County Attorney Peter Luke negotiate with Adelphia Cable Communications Company for a franchise.
Adelphia was the only company to submit a proposal when the county advertised for proposals last month. Adelphia spokesman Richard Burke said the company estimated that cable TV could be provided within 18 to 24 months after a franchise is granted, perhaps sooner in the Chester Gap area. The proposal submitted lists a basic charge of $17.95 per month. That would allow reception of 30 channels, but Burke said that will probably be increased to 31 or 32 by the time the service is available.
March 24, 1999
Sprint PCS, a cellular phone service provider wants to set up shop in Rappahannock.
People like the convenience of cell phones. But they don’t like the idea of out of towners whizzing through the county in fast cars, chatting away as they drive.
And people like clear views of the unspoiled mountains and hills. But they don’t like the idea of those mountains interfering with the ability of local police and rescue teams to talk to each other on the radio when they need to.
It is conflicts like these that are giving county residents pause as they mull over requests from Sprint PCS, a cellular phone service provider that wants to set up shop in Rappahannock.
Unfortunately, Sprint’s main goal is to erect a number of 250-foot communications towers throughout the county, an idea that does not sit well with many local homeowners.
“You’re asking us to trade off our beautiful views and the place that we cherish for the convenience of your customers who are just passing through,” said Sperryville resident Jim Gannon. “I think that a terrible trade-off.”
Conner Miller qualified for the Southern Regional Wrestling Tournament
Otherwise, Conner Miller of Washington qualified for the Southern Regional Wrestling Tournament this past weekend at the District Wrestling Tournament in Manassas.
Conner won the silver Medal in the 52 pound Bantam Division. Conner is a first year wrestler on the Culpeper Youth Wrestling team.
He compiled a respectable record over the season. His tournament record for the year was: 2nd Stuart’s Draft Tournament, 1st Orange County Tournament, 2nd Culpeper County Tournament, 1st League Championship.
The District Tournament held this past weekend in Manassas had over 500 wrestlers from North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. This district is one of the largest and toughest wrestling districts in the United States.