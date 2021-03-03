Jan. 3, 1980
After consulting with commonwealth’s attorney Douglas Baumgardner, present by request at last Thursday’s meeting, the Rappahannock Board of Zoning Appeals unsnarled legal questions and voted to renew James B. Russell’s special use permit for a campsite in Sperryville.
The BZA took no actions, however, on Russell’s request for approval of new construction at the Horseshoe Hills Family Recreation Inc.’s property behind the burnt-out building that formerly housed a bar-be-cue stand.
According to Russell, the property will be improved to meet guidelines set by the national organization of campsites and will include a comfort station with four bathrooms and showers and dousing site to dispose of wastes. Russell also said he plans to improve recreational facilities there and build a small concession store for campers, and a restaurant.
Julia Lynn Holland of Sperryville has enlisted for five years in the U.S. Navy. The 19-year old recruit is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Holland and a 1978 graduate of Rappahannock County High School. She graduated last year from Lord Fairfax Community College where she was on the Dean’s list.
Julia Lynn plans to make the Navy a career. Upon completion of boot camp in Orlando, Fla., she will be stationed in San Diego, Calif., where she will attend school to become a Management Specialist.
Mary Schumaker of Flint Hill has been appointed to serve as a magistrate for the 20th judicial district which includes Rappahannock. A magistrate writes warrants and accepts bonds.
Sept. 19, 1985
A public hearing Sept. 11 on a proposed ordinance banning helicopter landings within the town of Washington was abruptly halted when Councilman Wallace Critzer walked out of the meeting, leaving the council without a quorum.
Critzer said he “just remembered something I have to do” and left the courtroom hearing shortly after Mayor Peter Kramer recited the ordinance and just before the mayor prepared to open the meeting to public discussion.
Without a quorum present — a majority of the council’s seven members — business cannot be conducted legally.
Three of the seven council members — including the author of the ordinance and the councilwoman who introduced it — were absent when the meeting was called to order to discuss the proposed ordinance, one which would effectively stop helicopter flights carrying restaurant customers to and from the Inn at Little Washington.
Beth Stout is a petite 26-year old with big ideas. As she talks about her new job as Rappahannock’s home extension agent, her brown eyes light up with excitement. She is ready for the challenge. Miss Stout began her duties at the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service office on Sept. 3. She spent her first week in the county meeting people, working with science and English classes at the elementary school and thinking about possibilities. Last summer, she worked in Haiti. This past summer, she worked with the Migrant Education Program through the Public Health Service in Colorado.
The seven top public school administrations in Rappahannock County responded to results of a Virginia Department of Education survey of students, parents and teachers in a one-page, seven-line letter declaring their “responsibility as administrators to point the way toward continued growth.”
The letter, dated Sept. 16, continues: “As in the past, we do not seek to shirk this responsibility, we welcome it.
“To those who wish to join us in our pursuit of excellence, we extend our hand … united there is little we cannot do.”
The letter is the only public response the school system intends to release in response to a state Department of Education survey of parents, teachers and high school students, according to School Supt. Robert S. Estabrook.
March 8, 1995
Last Tuesday morning, Archie Bailey, who lives on Route 614 in Gid Brown Hollow, was working on a Volkswagen engine in his garage when he heard his kerosene heater make a loud “pop” noise, and then, he said, “There were flames all over.”
Luckily for Mr. Bailey, he was able to escape from a side door of the garage, as the main entrance was engulfed in flames. He did, however, sustain first, second and third degree burns, mostly on his hands and face. He said his face looks like he has a bad sunburn. A home health nurse visits him daily to change the bandages on his right hand, which has third degree burns. “As best as I can determine, it blew up. I was three feet away from it,” said Mr. Bailey.
Mr. Bailey said that several thousands of dollars of items were lost in the fire, but he is thankful to the fire and rescue teams which came to his aid so quickly.
Clarence W. “Boosie” Dodson recently completed 25 years of service with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
He is a transportation maintenance superintendent in the Culpeper residency. Born at home in Culpeper County, Mr. Dodson grew up in Rappahannock County and graduated from the local high school. He served two years in the U.S. Army.
He began his VDOT career as a skilled laborer in the Warrenton residency, then worked his way from inspector trainer to inspector to maintenance superintendent.
A surprise 80th birthday dinner for Mrs. Ethel Bailey of Washington was held on Feb. 12 at the Washington fire hall. The celebration was hosted by her children with an attendance of 120 persons from Pennsylvania, Maryland, D.C. and Virginia. Attending were her six children, 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, cousins and many friends.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.