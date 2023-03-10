dml-8.jpg

The James Robert and Emily Pullen Frye family. Mr. Frye was born Aug. 10, 1859 to James and Frances Pullen Frye. He married Emily Jane Pullen on May 1, 1881. She was the daughter of Pendleton and Emily Pullen. The 1900 census shows they had 8 children: Philip, Robert Marshall, Samuel Jackson, Birtha, Virley, Phoebe, Maggie, and Amy. By 1910 there were three more children: James, "Nervy" Corah, and Call. Mr. Frye died in 1924; Emily in 1940.

 Courtesy Rappahannock Historical Society

January 5, 1984

Fingerprinting the county’s children

