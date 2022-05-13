Construction and renovation are giving the Town of Washington a new look. The following can be expected soon: Dr. and Mrs. Krebser of Huntley are building an art gallery on Main Street that will specialize in European art dating from the 17th to the 19th century. It will also include some art from the early 20th century. The gallery will be name La Gallerie DesBeaux-Arts. Construction will be completed in the fall.
Paul Baldwin, owner of Baldwin’s Grocery on Main Street, has announced that he will undertake a complete renovation of the store in two phases. During the first phase, due for completion this December, the store will be enlarged and a new floor will be laid. During the second phase, which will begin next spring, the store’s exterior will be renovated. Baldwin said it will get an “older look.”
The Washington Town Council adopted a dog ordinance during its meeting on Wednesday, July 10, designed to alleviate the town’s problems with roaming or stray dogs. Owners are required to keep their dogs on their property or on a leash of six and a half feet, or less, in length. Dogs found in violation of the ordinance will be picked up by the county dog warden, Jack Bruce, when impounding facilities are available in the county.
July 26, 2000
Gilpin named Assistant Vice President
Michael T. Leake, executive vice president and chief executive officer of Rappahannock National Bank, is pleased to announce that Georgia A. Gilpin has been elected to the office of assistant vice president and named branch manager of the bank. Gilpin, a resident of Rappahannock County, has been employed by Rappahannock National Bank in various capacities since April of 1990.
The process of selecting a temporary replacement for the Jackson District School Board seat vacated by Rebecca Cordani came to an end at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. By a vote of three to one, the board chose to appoint Wesley Mills over Ron Makela, who had served on the previous school board but failed to win re-election last year. There appeared to be a great reluctance by the board to make any selection. Aileen Johnson said that it was a hard decision and “that I could work with either one.
Washington residents entertain, travel, visit
Frank Moffett spent Tuesday through Thursday of this week in Charleston, W. VA., visiting his daughter, Mrs. Brian Fritschle, who is attending a week’s conference on Criminal Investigation.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...