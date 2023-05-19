dml-18.jpg

A 1954 photograph of Jenkins Garage in Amissville. The garage was built by Charlie Latham in the 1920s. It was across Rt. 211 from Hackley's Store and was torn down when the road was widened into a four lane highway in the early 1970s. At one time the mechanic's oil pit sparked at the business, and exploded around Billy O'Bannon and Jack Smith. Neither were seriously hurt. This photo was a gift to Rappahannock Historical Society from Ruby and Mitchell Green.

 Courtesy Rappahannock Historical Society

March 8, 1984

Rappahannock News being read in the reading lab

Tags

