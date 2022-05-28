April 2008
The Middle Street Gallery Marks 25 Years of Struggles and Triumphs
Rappahannock artist Steven Kenny has paintings in galleries around the world, but he says the Middle Street Gallery in Washington, Va. is a special place for him.
“I like exhibiting there because I can really interact with the people who are seeing my work,” says Kenny, president of the gallery. “And I like the camaraderie, being able to interact with the other members, hearing about what they are going through, their struggles and triumphs.”
The Middle Street Gallery, a 20-person, non-profit artists’ cooperative, turns 25 this month, and it has had its share of struggles and triumphs. Members, most of them from Rappahannock and surrounding counties, tend to point to the triumphs – personal successes, skills learned, fond memories and gifts to the community.
Christopher Stephens of Front Royal has been a member 18 years. He says the gallery struggled to find its footing early on, not always able to realize the very high ideals of its members and plagued by high turnover. He says the gallery was like a “kid” when he joined, but over the years it has grown into “young adulthood.”
Stephens, a landscape painter, fondly remembers driving into Washington one evening in 1989, before he was a member, and seeing the warm glow of light streaming from the gallery windows – “a little gem sitting there.” And he recalls his assigned day each month tending the gallery, at a time when Little Washington was essentially a ghost town. “It was kind of like a one-day retreat because it was so quiet,” he says. “It was quite special because you were alone with your thoughts and other persons’ art works.”
Stephens says he has learned a lot from other artists at the gallery and has even incorporated some of it in his own works. “Something that has kept me a member,” he says, “is that we have had consistently strong shows over the years, with few exceptions.”
Benita Rauda Gowen, a painter from Flint Hill, says she “fantasized” about being a part of the gallery for many years. Now a member, she says, “The support of other artists means a lot, and the criticisms they give I take seriously. I’m not sure that I could be launching into a new medium and style – watermedia collage and abstract – without their encouragement.”
Learning from others, helping others, pitching in to keep the gallery running – it’s what distinguishes a cooperative from a commercial gallery, the members say. Barbara Heile, a painter from Washington, Va., puts it this way: “Middle Street Gallery, as a cooperative, has given artists who are intensely individual a means to dialog and support one another in their individual work, while also creating something that the larger community can take part in.”
And, Heile adds, “Being a non-profit gallery, we are free of the stress of believing we have to make a profit, and I would say this is very healthy. We manage to keep the heat and lights on. And for an artist and their guests, this can be enough. It is clearly about the giving and receiving of one's art.”
Dan Lewis of Woodville co-founded the gallery in the basement of Clopton House as a for-profit gallery in Dec., 1981. In April, 1983, he moved his gallery and framing shop across the street to its present location next to The Inn at Little Washington, in a building that dates to the 1740s and is thought to be the oldest building in the town. He converted the gallery to a non-profit co-op in 1987 in order to free up more time for painting. “I’m surprised it’s lasted this long,” he says. “It’s a tribute to the artists and the community. As long as the energy is there, I think it will go on indefinitely.”
The cooperative has taken its responsibilities to the community seriously. It often opens its doors to non-member artists, giving some of them their first opportunity to exhibit in a gallery. “And there have been many opportunities for schools to be involved,” Kenny says. “Art classes come in for an hour or two and ask questions, and we talk to them about being an artist. I know that has been very helpful for some of them.”
Running a cooperative might seem a little like herding cats, except there is no cat herder at the Middle Street Gallery. President Kenny insists he is at most a coordinator, and he politely refuses, “except in an emergency,” to call the shots. Janet Brome, a sculptor and painter from Bentonville, recalls, “After attending the first few meetings, I remember thinking, `Boy, this is loosey-goosey group! How do they ever pull off having shows?’ But, for an all-volunteer group, it works amazingly well. People always come through when needed.”
Appropriately enough, the works of member artists often focus on subjects from Rappahannock County, Piedmont Virginia and the Blue Ridge Mountains. But not always. Two years ago the gallery put on an exhibition called “UnRappahannock County, Virginia,” in which exhibited art showed the opposite of the county’s beautiful rural nature.
Jo Levine, a photographer from Sperryville, recalls how the juried contest led to her membership: “I submitted three photos, and two of them, showing poverty and air pollution in India, were selected for the show. A couple of members urged me to apply to the gallery, and when the gallery had an open call for new members later that year, I applied – and was accepted.”
Artists wishing to join the cooperative submit several works for review. Members debate the merit of the works and then give thumbs up or down. They look for artistic excellence, of course, but they are especially on the lookout for people who show promise but are not fully mature artistically. Many members have long experience in the arts as hobbyists, art teachers or commercial artists. Often they already show at other galleries.
But not all members have backgrounds in the arts. New member Gary Anthes, a photographer from Castleton, has a background in business, information technology and journalism. “I’m now making a transition from a somewhat documentary approach to photography to more of a fine art approach,” he says. “Whatever artistic ability I have, it is clearly getting nurtured by the other members.”
Painter Laurie Marshall was a founding member of the gallery in 1983. She says many of the original members were newcomers to the county, part of the “back-to-the-land” movement of the 1970s. “Rappahannock, in fact the whole area, has attracted, per square mile, a very high number and caliber of artists,” she says.
As an observer of the gallery these 25 years, she says, “It has struggled not having a full-time administrator and fund raiser. So it’s stayed a small, quiet gallery, but it’s maintained a caliber of work that is exceptional.”
Small. Quiet. Exceptional quality. A little gem, you might say, and not a bad start on the next quarter century.