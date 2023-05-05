dml
1910 Reeves hand-pumped vacuum cleaner on display at Rappahannock Historical Society's Museum. It was owned by Fannie Clair Smith, the daughter of James Madison & Anna E. Bragg Wood. She was born in 1869 and died in 1943 and was the wife of Dr. William Jackson Smith. Mrs. Smith taught school in Rappahannock prior to her marriage and was very active in the Baptist church.

Feb. 3, 1999

Telecommunications towers with warning lights being built on mountaintops

