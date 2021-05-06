June 23, 1960
The Boy Scouts cleared $13.30 at the bake sale held Saturday. Proceeds will go toward tents for the troop. Those present at the bake sale were scouts Ned Moffett Jones, Jimmie Jenkins, Tim Keating, Roger Hawkins, and Page and Frank Moffett. Others helping were Mrs. Veronica Keating, Mrs. W.C. Campbell, Mrs. Frank Moffett, Mrs. Arthur Miller, Mrs. William Parrish, and Mrs. Guy Burke.
The Rappahannock Garden Club met on Wednesday, June 15 at the home of Mrs. William R. Williamson in Woodville. With her co-hostesses, Mrs. J. L. Yowell and Mrs. C. R. Hite, Mrs. Williamson served a picnic lunch to eighteen members and two guests. After the business meeting the members adjourned indoors, where Mrs. Charles H. Estes gave an interesting talk about the flower exhibits on display.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles G. Reid entertained Sunday afternoon at a picnic for Joseph Reid in celebration of his birthday and graduation.
Those present at the picnic were Mrs. Downing Wood, Mary, Alice, Nancy and Frances Downing Wood, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Miller, Louie Miller, Joseph D. Keyser, Mrs. J. E. Keyser and Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Bowie.
June 13, 1985
Captain John Warren, U. S. Air Force, has been called to the pastorate of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, effective immediately.
Captain Warren has been interim pastor at Mt. Lebanon for the past six months. He was born September 17, 1951, in Fort Worth, Texas, and was raised in Brazil, the son of Baptist missionary parents. He is fluent not only in Portuguese but also in Swahili.
The United States Achievement Academy announced recently that Dottie Rinker has been named a 1985 United States National Award winner in history and government. This award is a prestigious honor very few students can hope to attain. The Academy recognizes less than 10 percent of all American high school students. Rinker, who attends Rappahannock County Elementary School, was nominated for this award by Nancy Scoggin, a seventh grade history teacher at the school.
Since moving to Rappahannock County in 1977, Robert and Lois Peterson have gradually become the official mowers of the county’s lawns. In the Town of Washington they mow from the jail all the way to the monument next to the Town Hall. They also mow both the library lawn and the lawn at the Recreation Center, in addition to the lawns of many residents in Washington and throughout the county.
June 21, 2000
Rhonda Jenkins has been coaching at the high school for seven years now, and writing about it for the Rappahannock News for the past year. Mrs. Jenkins was born and raised here in the county, and is herself a graduate of Rappahannock High School. Born Rhonda Estes, she and her high school sweetheart Jeff Jenkins both lived, breathed and played sports when they were in school. Now she’s Mrs. Jenkins and has two kids of her own. She still lives and breathes sports and her young sons are already learning to play.
Sally Page Moffett, daughter of E. Page and Susan F. Moffett of Leesburg, graduated on June 13 from Loudoun County High School. She was chosen valedictorian and addressed her class during the evening ceremonies held a the Patriot Center at George Mason University. In the fall Moffett will begin studies at the University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Jean B. Moffett of Washington, and the late William F. Moffett, Jr. She is the niece of Frank Moffett of Washington.
On April 14, 1950, James H. Falls and Myrtle F. Burke were united in marriage. On April 15, 2000 Mr. and Mrs. Falls celebrated their golden anniversary. Many friends and relatives from far and near attended the celebration at the Washington Fire Hall.
