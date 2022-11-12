February 21, 1985
Jim and Phyllis Swindler of Country Manor in Sperryville have owned and operated a successful and steadily growing retail business for almost 15 years. From helping to clear the building site of County Manor in 1972 to recently overseeing the printing and mailing of over 200,000 of their latest catalogs, Jim and Phyllis are truly the epitome of a hard working and successful business team.
Teenagers make Marjorie Suydam “Feel Young”
Filling a house with 14 boys ranging in age from 11 to 18 probably would not be most people’s ideal of something to do voluntarily. For Marjorie Suydam it was a conscious decision she made at the beginning of the school year, and she is happy with that decision and the way it changed her life.
That decision was to rent a house in Huntly and operate a home away from home for boys who need a place to live in Rappahannock so that they can attend Wakefield School.
Rappahannock JV’s Ranked No. 1, Varsity No. 4
The Rappahannock JVs have won all of their last five games since January 29 when they won 31-32 against Strasburg. Walter Frye, Richard Tribino and Butch Foster each had six points during that game. Coach Waters said that the last time the two teams played, Strasburg had scored 45 points.
Oct. 13, 1999
Return of the Celts
Rappahannock County will soon have occasion to quench its collective thirst for mead, an ancient honey wine said to have medicinal if not magical properties. Smokehouse Winery, located at 10 Ashby Road (off Route 231 South of Sperryville) will open its doors on Oct. 23 to welcome guests to its tasting house and its mead, crabapple hard cider on tap, and accompanying good food.
An enterprise of Jen Cable and brewer John Hallberg, Smokehouse Winery’s tasting house is situated in a unique thatched roof cottage that evokes images of Celtic inns, ancient honey wine makers, and purely Rappahannock good times. Smokehouse has a farm winery license, meaning that it produces at least 51 percent of the wine’s ingredients, and that will assure the quality of products offered.
The primary product will be mead, said to be man’s earliest fermented drink and sometimes referred to as the “drink of the gods.” Traditional mead is made from honey and water, and can take up to a year to ferment and properly age.
Smokehouse Winery will offer traditional mead, both dry and sweet, and will also bottle a spiced version (known as metheglin) and a fruit-flavored version (referred to as melomel). Smokehouse’s metheglin will be juniper berry-spiced, and their melomel will be flavored with wineberries, blackberries and elderberries.
Lions learn about “Book Buddies” program
The Rappahannock Lions were recently given an opportunity to learn about a new program at Rappahannock County Elementary School that has already proven successful in improving reading skills among primary students who are significantly below grade level in reading skills.
The program is called “Book Buddies” and is designed to provide individualized tutoring for young readers who need personal assistance.
The “Book Buddies” program concept has been implemented with outstanding results in other school systems and was adopted on a trial basis at Rappahannock County Elementary School last year. The results were so encouraging that it was decided to go for an expanded program this year.
At a September meeting of the Lions Club the program consisted of a most enthusiastic and very informative presentation by volunteer coordinator Jan Makela, who obviously generated a favorable response from the membership. The board of directors voted to provide the funding required to support the second year of “Book Buddies” at the school.