October 20, 1960 — Donates Volleyball Net Supports
Mr. “Buck” Brown of the Lee Highway Garage, has made and donated to Rappahannock County High School, three volleyball net supports. These supports are constructed of used automobile wheels complete with inflated tires. They hold the uprights, which in turn hold the nets. The three heavy durable fixtures will support two nets on the gymnasium floor and will be used during physical education periods.
4-H Officers Elected
The Washington 4-H Club was organized Monday, Oct. 17 and the following officers elected: President, Linda Silvey; Vice-president, Beverly Woodward; Secretary-Treasure, Jean Carter Moffett; Devotions Leader, Janet Hackley; Song Leaders, Nancy Corder and Elizabeth Stringfellow; Reporter, Jeanette Myrick. The club selected as its project for the coming year “So You’d Like to Sew.”
High School Boys Take Fire Training
On Oct. 4, a group of 28 boys, age 15 and older, from Rappahannock County High, accompanied by Charles B. Palmer, Vo-Ag instructor, met similar groups from Madison and Greene counties at Banco for a day training in fire detection, fire laws, uses of wood, pulpwood, insects and diseases, water conservation, safety and KVG.
Jan. 20, 1976
Mileage Charges
A conflict between the Rappahannock Sheriff’s office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney over law enforcement practices and allegedly excessive mileage charges came out in the open at last Friday’s special meeting of the Board of Supervisors, after discussion in a previous executive session.
Under state law, it is the responsibility of the Commonwealth’s Attorney to advise the Board of Supervisors on any payments from the county that he deems unjust or improper. George Davis exercised this obligation and advised the Supervisors against paying a specific mileage charge from one of the Rappahannock Sheriff’s deputies, and then held up the December mileage checks for all four of the county deputies.
After an earlier executive session, the Supervisors voted to disallow a mileage reimbursement to Martin Orfila for an approximately 500 mile trip to investigate the rustling of a bull from the Flint Hill area in November.
Sheriff William Buntin had instructed the deputy to go to Pennsylvania, believing that the bull had been taken there. Davis told Orfila not to go, maintaining that the deputy would find no evidence that Davis could use in prosecuting the case. Orfila went but found nothing, and subsequently, Davis advised the board against paying the 15-cents per mile charges for the 500-mile drive. The Supervisors followed his advice, but discovered later that Davis had never discussed the matter with Buntin.
Rezoning Suitable Property For Landfill Purposes
The Rappahannock Board of Supervisors scheduled last Friday’s special meeting for the purpose of formulating an amendment to the subdivision ordinance. They announced at the regular meeting in January that they intended to move towards rezoning suitable property for landfill purposes, and Friday’s work session was called to develop an amendment that would allow the Supervisors to issue a conditional special use permit to control landfill activities.
Instead, the Board reversed itself and voted to send the special use permit application from E. B. andRuth Updike back to the Board of Zoning Appeals. They decided to ask the BZA to reconsider the request for the landfill on Route 522 outside Sperryville, in light of new soil information received since the application first came before the Board and was denied.