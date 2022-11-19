May 18, 1961
Supervisors ask to remove Sheriff
The Rappahannock Board of Supervisors appeared as a body before Judge R. V. Snead and requested the removal of Sheriff J. W. Critzer from office. Complaints registered were failure to enforce the county ordinances, including the law requiring county license tags on all motor vehicles; failure to execute civil court processes and executions; insecurity of jail resulting in escaped prisoners; and failure of the sheriff or deputy to have a driver’s license. Sheriff Critzer declined to comment on the situation.
Schools for sale
With the consolidation of public elementary schools now completed in Rappahannock County, the “two-room” schools located in the various magisterial districts have become obsolete and will be sold at public auction. The sale will take place at the front door of the courthouse in the town of Washington on Saturday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m.
The first school listed to be sold is Flint Hill Elementary. The original one and one half acre tract was acquired by the trustees of Wakefield School District by condemnation from A. W. Dearing in 1895 to replace the Flint Hill Academy adjoining the Methodist Church property.
The second school listed to be sold is Amissville Elementary. The original land was acquired by the trustees of Jackson School District from J. J. Silvey in 1907. The schoolhouse, rebuilt in recent years, is beautifully located on Highway 211, with a view of the mountains.
The third school listed to be sold is Woodville Elementary. The original tract of land was purchased by the trustees of Stonewall School District from A. T. Botts in 1909. The first schoolhouse at this location was blown away by the 1929 hurricane.
Pullen is State Homemaker winner
Mary Frances Pullen, 18-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wade Pullen of Flint Hill, has been named State Homemaker Degree winner, according to the notification this week from Mrs. Eliza H. Trainham, area FHA adviser. The State Homemaker Degree is awarded to FHA members in recognition of their contribution to better family living in their own homes and in the community by the Virginia State Association of the Future Homemakers of America.
Mary Frances, a fourth year FHA member at Rappahannock High School, will be awarded the Degree at the State FHA Convention at the Hotel Roanoke.
Oct. 8, 1997
Tiny house with a big history
The home of Carolyn Tholand Ward is a tiny house with a large history that began in 1798 when James Yates bought the land for six pounds and one shilling. It seems that nothing was built on the land by Yates or by subsequent owners until 1834 when a two-classroom building, thought to be part of the Old Washington Academy, was established.
During the Civil War the building was turned into the local Union Army headquarters and hospital. After the war it became a social center where dances and weekly poker games were held. Perhaps the poker players gave Rabbit Gum its name, maybe as a euphemism for their activities. A gum is a two-compartment trap and because the old schoolhouse had two front doors, it looked just like a gum.
Also, there were rabbits in the briar patch on the land and maybe they were trapped there in a gum. No one really knows the origin of the name but it has been Rabbit Gum for many years. However, it is known that it became the town’s first public school in 1871 and that it was remodeled in 1960 when the dining room, kitchen, bath and garage were added.
Sperryville’s ‘Big Daddy’ drag-car racer
“Big Daddy” Don Garlits, nationally known drag-car racer, drove into Sperryville in his rebuilt 1936 Ford hot rod on Sept. 23. His wife, Patricia, accompanied him on this trip to visit their daughter, Donna Perry, recently hired by Faith Mountain Co. as a control buyer.
The car was a replica of the hot rod that he owned when he and his wife married in 1953. Garlits raced and turned over his original ’36 Ford, but he assembled a second from parts found in different states.
In the 1950s it was state-of-the-art in drag racing, he said. The car will eventually go into the Garlits’ Classic Car Museum and International Drag Racing Hall of Fame in Ocala, Fla.