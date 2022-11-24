dml-24.jpg

Flint Hill Baptist Church | The church was first organized in 1853, with Alfred Dearing and his wife Ann donating the land for its construction. By October 1854, the first minister, the Rev. Barnett Grimsley was installed as pastor. He resigned in 1872, with his son Thomas Francis Grimsley, serving as pastor for the next seven years.

Due to declining membership, the church closed in 1969. Efforts by previous church members, which began in 1991, led to its reopening in 1996.

 Courtesy of the Rappahannock Historical Society

