March 20, 1986
Sherry Weakley winner in the Young Writers Contest
Sherry Weakley, 11-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Weakley of Sperryville, was winner in the 1985-86 Young Writers Contest. She attends Rappahannock County Elementary School.
Sherry's winning entry will be published in April in "The Rainbow Collection: Stories and Poetry by Young People," along with 106 other winning poems and stories. Nearly 8,000 entries were received from students in all 50 states.
Rappahannock's old-fashioned point-to-point new location
Rappahannock's old-fashioned point-to-point is a race on the move.
After three years at John Lyke's Ben Venue Farm, the race will move to a new location this year that officials hope will attract a greater variety of entries and give fox hunters and non-thoroughbreds a better chance of winning. The race's new location will be Natalie Emery's Emery Hall, located just past the hunt's old kennels on Rt. 620 near Sperryville.
Black Oak Regular Baptist Church Appreciation Day
Black Oak Regular Baptist Church, on Route 729, held an Appreciation Day for Pastor Wayne Richards and his wife Louise Richards on Jan. 26, 1986.The occasion honored Pastor Richards for his 20 years of service.Mr. Richards became pastor at Black Oak in January 1966.
March 7, 2001
Ellen Neill-Dore is new Starfish Program Coordinator for County
The Starfish Mentoring Program got a big boost Feb. 15 when Ellen Neill-Dore agreed to become our Program Coordinator. Starfish is completing its third year of operation in Rappahannock County, and until now, has been run completely by volunteers. Our new Program Coordinator will oversee the program, which will allow the volunteers to concentrate on mentoring our youth.
Rappahannock Loan Closet moved to Sperryville
Members of the Rappahannock Loan Closet recently moved to Sperryville from Washington. Their new location is in front of the Rappahannock Farm Bureau Insurance office on Lee Highway. Anyone needing a hospital bed, wheelchair or other convalescent equipment should call one of the members: Mary Latham, Ellen Pullen, Carol or Jim Marangoni, Mary Williams or Sarah Latham.
Roach takes it up a notch
The Fire Levy reimbursement request presented to the Board of Supervisors at their February meeting led to an approval, and a request by the Board for explanations of both apparently high cell phone charges by the Castleton department and an expenditure of $4200 for a computer and software by Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
Supervisor Roger Welch questioned the price tag for the computer and asked for a letter from Chief Roger Roach justifying the cost.