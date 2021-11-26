April 21, 1966
X-Ray equipment added to county Dental Health Program
Newly installed x-ray equipment is the latest advance in an expanded dental health program for the children of Rappahannock County. This, and other improvements in the program, the Rappahannock County Dental Health Committee announced this week, has been made possible by grants from the Public Welfare Foundation and from state and local contributions.
The equipment has been installed in the dental office in the basement of the Washington Elementary School. A dental drill has been rented from the state, and other equipment has been donated by Dr. Howard Berger of Clairmonte in Washington. The office will be staffed by Dr. William Lutz of Front Royal, who will be there on Monday and Friday every other week, and Dr. A. V. Phillip Ferlazzo of Culpeper, who will be on hand one day a week.
Teachers of the county schools are also cooperating with the committee in educating the children and informing the parents of the need for dental care. The committee tries to see that a child needing dental work is not neglected for lack of ability to pay. Many children have already been helped with much needed dental care. Those attending the clinic are also given free toothbrushes to encourage proper mouth hygiene at home.
Flint Hill Firemen, Squadsmen and Guests honored with banquet
Flint Hill fire and rescue personnel, with a number of representatives from neighboring companies, squads, auxiliaries and other guests, were entertained with a banquet last Wednesday evening at the Flint Hill Fire Hall. Among distinguished guests present were John O. Marsh, Jr. and Del. Tom Frost, and guest speaker James Bromfield of Marshall.
H. S. Barksdale, president of the Flint Hill Fire Company acted as emcee for the evening and introduced guests and visitors. Musical entertainment was presented by The Rogues, a teen combo of organ, drums, and guitars.
July 30, 1997
Di’s dress finds new home
Marilyn Hoffman, of Woodville, joked that she doesn’t get off the farm that much, but buying a dress that belonged to Princess Diana at Christie’s did get her to Manhattan.
She has had a fascination with Diana since Diana wed Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, in 1981. Marilyn rose at 4 a.m. to watch the royal wedding and has been watching the Princess of Wales ever since.
She saw Diana in person in London. Every year on her birthday, the Queen mother takes a stroll down the street by her home, Clarence House, and Marilyn waited for several hours to wish her a happy birthday.
On her son’s suggestion, Diana decided to clean out her closets by auctioning off 79 of her famous and elegant gowns collected during her marriage to Prince Charles. The money from the auction was donated to the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund, Aids Crisis Trust, and Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Center of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.
It cost $2,000 to guarantee admission into the auction. Marilyn Hoffman purchased one of Princess Diana’s dresses for $26,000.
Faith Mountain celebrates 20th anniversary with picnic
A boisterous and fun-loving group of employers celebrated Faith Mountain’s 20th anniversary at the Washington Fire Hall on Friday, July 25. They enjoyed a two-hour buffet lunch provided by the Country Cafe.
Friday was a time for owners Cheri and Martin Woodard and some of the long-time employees to reflect on the past 20 years and share some of their experiences from past years.
When they began Faith Mountain Herb and Antique Store, the shop consisted of the front two rooms of the Woodard’s home in downtown Sperryville. Today it is extremely successful with sales of $27 million. Faith Mountain is number one nationally among the fast-paced, country craft mail-order businesses.
The story receiving the most applause (and therefore the $100 prize) was told by Charlotte Jenkins. She began working for Cheri and Martin in 1980, making her the employee with the most seniority. She recounted the time when she went out to harvest yarrow and artemisia with Barbara Gore, Fay Atkins, Joyce Ralls and Mazie Clark (her mother who died in an automobile accident in July and had worked for Faith Mountain for many years).
The group drove to the field in an old blue van with no air conditioning. It was a hot day and Charlotte was encouraging the group to hurry up when they heard a rifle shot. She said Mazie called out, “Boy that was close!” The second shot, though, frightened them. Mazie, always ready with a wry comment, called out again, “Charlotte, you’re in charge, so get out front!”