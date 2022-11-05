dml-4.jpg

Augusta Elizabeth "Gustie" Dwyer Jenkins and her husband Andrew Boswell Jenkins

Mr. Jenkins was born in Page County in 1859, the son of Andrew Jackson Jenkins and Martha B. Lillard Jenkins. He married Gustie Dwyer on Oct. 17, 1882, in Rappahannock County. She was born in 1864 in Rappahannock, the daughter of Alfred Harrison Dwyer and Mary Ellen Judd Dwyer. She was the second oldest of seventeen children. Andrew and Augusta had nine children over the years. Mr. Jenkins died in 1935 in Fauquier County and is buried in the Marshall Cemetery there. Augusta died in 1939 in Warrenton and is also buried in the Marshall Cemetery.

March 3, 1966

