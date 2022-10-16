Aug. 8, 1974

Ellerslie, the property, shown here in the 1920s, was near the intersection of U.S. 211 and Tiger Valley Road. Built by James Jett in 1814, it remained in the Jett family for many years. Ellerslie burned down in 1933, with only a few household items escaping the fire. At the time of the fire, it was owned by Dewey Dejarnette Hudson and his wife Madie Corder Hudson.

In 1926, Ellerslie's century-old English boxwoods were moved to the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., to grace the Bishop’s Garden, according to the state historical marker.

