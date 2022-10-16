Aug. 8, 1974
Sheep farming in Rappland
Tom Lee and his brother John Lee are still raising sheep in Rappahannock, and have one of the largest flocks in the county.
The sheep farmers’ biggest worry in the summer is keeping them “drenched.” Drenching is the phrase used for worming sheep. Lee uses a powder mix and shoots it down their throats with a syringe. Besides catching each sheep and making up the mixture the real chore is that it has to be done so often, Lee said. The initial dose is followed up a week later to get rid of eggs. The two-time treatment will have to be repeated several times a season.
The Lee brothers don’t “dip” their sheep anymore, and Tom Lee said he didn’t know many people who did.
Shearing is done only once a year, in May. “We have a fellow that works here with us that can do it. But even then, it costs right smart to get the wool off. What you get for it will hardly pay for getting it off and drenching.”
Sheep require considerable pasture, Tom said. “You can’t do anything in a small place. They take up a lot of grass, graze it down short. And if you can’t change them around, right often, they’ll just get to lying around and stinking.”
General Daniel Noce told Rappahannock’s supervisors that he’s not any more pleased with a state requirement for kindergartens than they are. And the general thought the county should take some strong steps before buckling under to implement a kindergarten program by September 1976.
“I recommend that the county give serious consideration to a suit,” he said. “There ought to be some way to prevent orders coming down from Washington or Richmond that puts a burden on county government. And I’ll personally start taking up a collection to help to pay for it.
“Schools have been around for a long time. Ever since Socrates got a little gang around him, and probably before that,” the general said.
Oct. 9, 2003
Supervisors act speedily on illegal parking
Applause filled the courtroom Monday afternoon as Rappahannock’s Board of Supervisors voted to look into the creation of a parking ordinance for the county. The decision was made after Peggy Ralph of Flint Hill spoke during the public comment session regarding what she perceived as a parking problem at the intersection of Route 647 and Route 522 in Flint Hill.
“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” she said.
She told how she feared that someone would be hurt due to parking in the town of Flint Hill in areas which were clearly marked with signs prohibiting parking. “The big P with the line through it, that means ‘No Parking,’” said Ralph.
She said she was upset that there were no parking laws in the county and that nothing could be done about these cars, adding that some in power had told her to simply wait it out for an accident after which things would improve.
Accolades abounded for Gwen Hays and her husband Clyde Humphrey at the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Monday for their initiative in researching and revitalizing the dormant lighting ordinance.
The ordinance, which had been tabled by the board since spring of 2002, finally found its way back on the agenda this month, as the supervisors decided to further examine it and send it to Commonwealth’s Attorney Peter Luke for revision.
“We thank you very much,” said supervisor Bryant Lee, one of many who expressed his gratitude to the couple for their efforts in bringing the ordinance back to life.